Kia Sonet review: Kia Sonet review – worth the wait, nightmare for rivals

India Top Headlines

10:47Kia Sonet first drive review

NEW DELHI: About a year ago, Kia Motors began its journey in India and yet the brand has become so relevant. The Seltos story is inspiring. Now is the time for the brand to get off to a strong start with the new Sonet.The timing could not have been better. SUVs have been a popular body type, and the B-segment is a busy playing field. Nexon to XUV300, Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, manufacturers play different cards: safety, comforts, refinement and style. We have the last of the mix: the Sonet. Let’s get going and find out where you are:

Sonet comes in Tech Line and a more premium GT Line trim, much like the Seltos. The body is well proportioned, with a familiar face. The Kia prodigy is evident here too. A chrome diamond striated tiger nose grille, vertically positioned LED headlights with LED DRLs on top with a twist show the aggressive side of the Sonet. The projector’s fog lamp is shaped like an ice cube, much like Carnival. The gray-finished front skid plate coordinates with the black grille.

On the sides, the R16 alloys fit under the rectangular arches. Dimensionally, Sonet has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm and a ground clearance of 205 mm.

To meet the length of less than four meters, Sonet’s back looks like an abruptly cut section, yet it does not lose the uniqueness. Heartbeat-shaped LED daytime running lights, solid lines on the tailgate, and an impressive lower profile will turn heads towards the Sonet on the road.

Kia Sonet demands a lot of attention for its appearance. This gold color is exclusive to Sonet and you can choose from over 10 more colors.

Inside the car, there is a lot in common with the Seltos and that’s not a bad thing. The steering wheel is multifunctional and can be adjusted in inclination. The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable and the front occupants also enjoy a ventilation facility. The space on offer is decent too.

Kia has been known to bring vibrant colors to mix. The GT line has black upholstery with red stitching, while the Tech line offers two-tone synthetic leather seats with silver stitching.

The 10.25-inch infotainment is the largest in the segment. It is easy to use and is straight out of the Seltos. And you know that Sonet is short for Social Network, so, understandably, connected features are almost nil.

Kia’s unmatched technology is reflected inside the cabin. For the first time, Sonet also has a remote start function on manual variants. How about an air purifier? Seltos presented the idea, now Sonet can also manage the air quality in the car.

For the second-row occupants, you get an adjustable headrest, well-padded seats, dedicated AC vents, USB charging port, and a sunroof for everyone. The only area Sonet scores the least is width. It is strict for two people.

Use wireless charging on the go, while items like cruise control, Bose 7-game speakers along with LED sound lights and sunroof ensure that Sonet can be converted into a living room in no time.

It’s not just the look and features of the Sonet that will stump you. Get behind the wheel and enjoy your choice of engine transmission option, which is by far the most versatile in the segment to date.

1.2 liters of gasoline with 5 MT

1.5 liter diesel with 6 MT or 6 AT

1.2-liter gasoline turbo with iMT or 7-DCT.

The diesel is available in two versions with the new automatic transmission offering 115 hp engine belts. The one I’m driving is the 6-speed iMT with turbo petrol. We tested this a few days ago with the Venue. And the situation in Sonet is even better.

Which one would you choose? An iMT petrol turbo or a diesel AT? I really want to drive the most advanced automatic gearbox in the segment, which is combined with diesel.

The iMT, which can be considered a semi-automatic, is exciting, it will vibrate your senses. Gear changes are perfect, with no clutch pedal in the middle. However, the gear level is a bit heavy to operate and the best thing about iMT is this: the engine does not stop even when it stops suddenly. The clutch actually keeps you going and the beeping engine reminds you. The iMT with Turbo-Venue is exciting, however the experience is even better here.

And that’s important because of the compact wheelbase, stiffer suspensions, and a sporty steering wheel. Sonet has good road manners and road stability, while slipping into mundane city traffic, where the car will spend most of its time, is just as fun.

The manual diesel has a whopping 24 mileage figure, while both the turbo petrol and automatic diesel are good enough for 18kmpl in normal racing. Surprisingly, Kia claims to have higher FE numbers at Sonet than at Hyundai Venue.

The list of priority features in the segment continues to grow. Kia Sonet in GT Line also comes with 3 levels of traction control and as many driving modes.

Now, not everything can go well for Sonet. What do you think of the waiting period? It’s going to be a very long time before you get your hands on Kia’s wild design.

With the launch on the horizon, the Kia Sonet is expected to be priced at around Rs 7 lakh – 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Do you think it is the next SUV in development?