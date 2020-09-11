India Top Headlines

JP Nadda accuses Mamata Banerjee’s government of being anti-Hindu | India News

CALCUTTA: BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday called the Trinamool congressional government “anti-Hindu”, marking the issue of discrimination on the grounds of religion for the first time in Bengal politics. Nadda reinforced his argument by pointing to Trinamool’s “minority appeasement policy”, portraying Hindus as victims.

Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien refuted Nadda’s allegations that the state government was hampering development in Bengal. He said the Trinamool government had launched the Swasthya Sathi scheme in 2016, two years before the Center’s Ayushman Bharat. Up to 7.5 crore of people in the state benefited under Swasthya Sathi, while the Center issued 12.5 crore of e-cards under Ayushman Bharat for the country, of which 4.68 crore were state cards, he said.

Nadda also spoke of the Ram Mandir bhumipujan of August 5 in Ayodhya, but with a difference. “Ram Mandir is linked to the aspirations of millions of Indians. When the whole country was watching the bhumipujan, Mamata didi imposed a lockdown in Bengal and prevented people from participating in the celebrations, ”he said.

“But the same government lifted the closure announced on July 31 for Bakrid. We have no problem with the government canceling the shutdown during Bakrid celebrations. But why was the government so adamant about Ram Mandir? Nadda said, addressing the first meeting of the BJP state executive committee on Thursday.

The BJP president asked to break with an “anti-Hindu” mentality. “The anti-Hindu mentality is pervasive in Bengal and it needs to change. Trinamool is politicizing this mindset, ”said Nadda. He urged BJP activists to bring the issue to the people before the 2021 Bengal assembly elections. Following suit, the BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya called the Trinamool regime a government for “the 30% of the population of Bengal ”.

Nadda said that the “hobe na” (won’t happen) mentality of the state government should change as it hinders development. “Mamataji says hobe na. Ki hobe na? Sab kichhu hobe (What won’t happen? Everything will happen eventually), ”he said, while setting a high goal of BJP winning 50% of the vote, 10% more than the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“The state government has blocked the way in which the Center provides health insurance benefits to 4.75 billion people under the Ayushman Bharat plan. Farmers have been deprived of the Center’s crop insurance schemes. They have changed the names of projects such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Grameen Sadak Yojana, while the Center has been funding them, ”said Nadda.

Noting the increase in the percentage of votes from 2% in 2011, Nadda said that people in Bengal “have blessed the BJP.” “This is how we will move forward and evict TMC in 2021. They should be sent on a very long vacation … lock, stock and barrel,” she said.

Times of India