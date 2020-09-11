JEE Mains 2020 Leaderboard and Results Card Released @ jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct link here

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Twenty-four candidates scored in the 100th percentile on Test 1 of the Joint-Major (JEE-Major) Entrance Exam. The National Testing Agency announced the results and final merit list of the performances of the January-September cycle results on Friday evening.

Eight candidates from Telangana are among the top 24, followed by five from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, three from Andhra Pradesh, two from Haryana and one from Gujarat and one from Maharashtra.

The JEE (network) for admission to engineering schools was held in January 202 and from September 1 to 6, amid strict precautions and social distancing measures in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Document 1 is for admission to BTech / BE programs at IIT, NIT, and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI).





Click here for JEE Mains response keys for April / September 2020





Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams, 2.45 lakh top candidates will be eligible to sit for the JEE-Advanced exam which is a comprehensive exam to gain admission to the 23 leading institutes of technology in India . (IIT). JEE-Advanced is scheduled for September 27.

The staggered entry and exit of the candidates, the disinfectants at the door, the distribution of masks and the maintenance of social distancing while the candidates queued, were some of the scenes witnessed in test centers across the country.

The exam had been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Increasing the number of test centers, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room, and staggered entry and exit are some of the steps the National Testing Agency has taken to safely conduct the crucial exam.

While the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh had assured students that they would provide transportation to candidates, a group of IIT alumni and students had also launched a portal to provide transportation facilities to test centers for candidates. that they need it.



There had been a growing chorus for postponing the JEE-Mains exam and the NEET entrance medical exam amid the growing number of Covid-19 cases.

The Supreme Court had previously dismissed a petition to postpone the two exams amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, saying that a “precious year” of students cannot be wasted and that life must go on.