Sports

IPL 2020: samples from cricketers will be tested in the Barcelona laboratory; Nada will collect 20 samples in competition | Cricket news

NEW DELHI: Cricket players’ drug samples, collected during the next Indian Premier League (IPL), will be sent to Spain’s Barcelona laboratory for analysis, reported the National Anti-Doping Agency (Nada), whose first group of officials Drug Enforcement Agency (OCD) will depart for the United Arab Emirates on September 12. The T20 tournament will be played at three venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from September 19 to November 10.

It is the first time that Nada has hired the ‘Catalan Anti-Doping Laboratory’ in Barcelona to carry out tests in any sporting discipline. After the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) suspended the National Doping Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in August 2019, Nada has been sending the samples for analysis to Qatar’s Doha lab. However, the Barcelona laboratory has been cordoned off because the UAE’s National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) is contracted with the Catalan laboratory. Nothing was interested in sending the samples to Doha because of its profitability, as the analysis fee for a urine sample is around $ 120. The cost of analyzing these samples in Barcelona will be 10 times higher.

See the full schedule for the 2020 IPL league phase

It has been known that due to the high cost involved, the Nada will perform only 20 competitive tests of cricketers (both Indian and foreign) and another 30 tests out of competition. This low test count has surprised some. Nothing will spend billions on its DCOs’ trips to collect urine samples from cricketers during the IPL, a tournament that will feature 60 games and run over 53 days. To carry out the anti-doping program, three separate teams of Nada officials and DCOs have been formed, each consisting of five members (a senior Nada official, two main DCOs and two local chaperones provided by the anti-doping agency of the UAE). These three teams will travel to the UAE in batches.

Some critics have pointed out that it defies the logic that to collect just 50 samples, three teams will travel to the United Arab Emirates. Over the previous 12 seasons of the IPL, Sweden-based International Dope Test and Management (IDTM) conducted sample collection as part of the private doping testing arm of BCCI and would test 120-130 cricketers. Aside from urine, Nada has not ruled out the possibility of collecting a blood sample from a cricketer, if necessary.

Those cricketers, who will lead the tournament performance table, have been known to be randomly selected for out-of-competition trials. For the collection of samples in competition, the lottery system or the specific selection of cricketers will be followed. The Nada DCOs have also been known to travel to Dubai or Sharjah from Delhi and be based in these two cities. Both cities have a mandatory seven-day quarantine policy for visitors, while the Abu Dhabi health authorities have ordered a longer 15-day quarantine period for any foreigners entering the city.

BCCI has agreed to bear the cost of the Nada teams’ stay in its biosecurity bubble, which will be created for its own officials and administrative staff, where DCOs will be advised to strictly adhere to the established procedure during their trips to headquarters. . and training grounds. BCCI will bear the cost of the samples collected and their analysis in Barcelona.

Times of India