IPL 2020: Meet the Teams – Can the Chennai Super Kings Match the Mumbai Indians? | Cricket news

Sports

Think of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and you will think of consistency. The Yellow Brigade is the most consistent team in the Indian Premier League, reaching the play-off stage in every season they have been a part of. In fact, the team led by MS Dhoni has reached the summit crash a record 8 times in 10 seasons. They are three-time IPL champions, second only to the Mumbai Indians (4).This season too, CSK comes in as one of the big favorites to win the title. During the last 12 editions of the tournament, the Super Kings have been runners-up up to five times.

THE BATTLE HEROES:

In addition to captain MS Dhoni, CSK’s batting list boasts other seasoned hitters such as South African Faf du Plessis, Australian Shane Watson and Indians Ambati Rayudu and Murali Vijay.

THE BOWL SMOKING GUNS:

The CSK lineup will be led by international drivers such as Lungi Ngidi from South Africa, Dwayne Bravo from the West Indies and Josh Hazlewood from Australia, backed by Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur from India. But what really makes them a lethal attack is their seasoned effects department, which includes Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla from India, Imran Tahir from South Africa and Mitchell Santner from New Zealand.

Strengths:

Leadership experience: Dhoni-led CSK is probably the most experienced team in the league. Much has been said and written about Dhoni’s captaincy, but one thing that remains constant is that his team always fights for the title every season. Dhoni has led CSK to eight finals in 10 seasons and has won the title three times. Most of his teammates have proven to be game winners, both on the league stage and in the big playoff and final games. You can count on them to fight hard for their fourth UAE title this time around.

Quality spinners: This has been one of CSK’s great strengths over the years. Although they will not have the services of veteran Harbhajan Singh this season, they have signed Piyush Chawla. The likes of Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner give Dhoni multiple spin options to choose from on slow UAE pitches.

Conditions in the UAE will suit the team: CSK has traditionally done very well on the Chepauk’s turning lanes and has been building its arsenal of spin due to the nature of the lanes there. In the UAE you will find similar conditions. Although the nature of the pitches is somewhat different in all three locations (Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai), the entire multitude of world-class spinners they have in their arsenal will be eager to make the most of the slow pitches, which are expected to provide. turn.

(Image Courtesy: Chennai Super Kings Twitter)

Winning off-road matches: The team is full of all-rounders and most of their front-line hitters and bowlers can contribute generously to the other aspect of the game. The likes of Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Kedar Jadhav bring a lot of balance to the team. They now also have the services of England’s young off-roader Sam Curran, who is expected to bring a lot to the table with his left arm and heavy hitting.

Consistency: As mentioned above, CSK is the most consistent team in the league. Making the playoffs is a norm for them and the same can be expected this season as well. Since returning from its two-year suspension, 2016 and 2017 editions, CSK won a title and finished runner-up in IM last year. That showed that they haven’t lost their magic at all. Out of a total of 165 games they have played so far, CSK have won 100.

Another thing CSK has done well over the years in terms of consistency is retaining certain core players and support staff, which leads to better understanding and adds fluidity to their overall campaign. While Dhoni has been his rock as captain and key player, Stephen Fleming has been the head coach since the 2009 edition, having played the inaugural 2008 edition as a player for the Super Kings.

Weaknesses:

Lack of practice of competitive matches: Nicknamed ‘Dad’s Army’, CSK has several players who haven’t played competitive cricket in a while. While Dhoni hasn’t played any cricket since India’s World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand last year, players like Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu haven’t played competitive cricket in a while either.

Higher order: With No Raina at number 3, the higher order made up of ‘older’ players like Watson, Vijay and Rayudu will have to go well. Faf du Plessis could have an important role to play this season in the middle order. Hope Dhoni also increases the order.

(Image Courtesy: Chennai Super Kings Twitter)

The removable ones: Two of their oldest players, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, decided to withdraw from the tournament for personal reasons. Raina’s absence will have a major impact on the team’s strategy, etc. Raina returned to India after traveling to the United Arab Emirates with the team, while Harbhajan took some time out before his announcement and stayed home. Raina has been a part of CSK from the beginning and is the best player of all time for them, second overall to Virat Kohli on the all-time IPL racing score charts. And Harbhajan has won the IPL four times, three with IM and once with CSK, so his experience will be missed, although it is likely that he would not have figured prominently as such in the XI of the game.

The positive cases of Covid: They have been in the news in preparation for the tournament thanks to 13 members, including two players, of their contingent in the UAE testing positive for Covid-19, making them the last team to start practice. This may or may not have an impact on your overall campaign.

CSK, who were runners-up last season, losing to the Mumbai Indians in the final, will start their campaign this time with a clash against Mumbai on September 19, in what is also the first game of the season.

Will the 2020 edition see them tie the Mumbai Indians for most titles won?

Complete CSK team: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dranwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Ngidi Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif