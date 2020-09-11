India Top Headlines

Industrial production falls 10.4% in July

NEW DELHI: Industrial production declined 10.4 percent in July, primarily due to lower output from manufacturing, mining and power generation, according to government data released Friday.

According to data from the Industrial Production Index (IIP), the production of the manufacturing sector registered a decrease of 11.1 percent, while the production of mining and energy fell 13 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

“In view of the preventive measures and the announcement of a national closure by the Government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of establishments in the industrial sector were not operating from the end of March 2020 onwards.

“This has had an impact on the articles that the establishments are producing during the closure period. With the lifting of restrictions in subsequent periods, industrial activity is resumed,” the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said in a press release. .

The index for July 2020 stands at 118.1 compared to 54.0, 89.5 and 108.9 in April, May and June 2020, respectively, it added.

