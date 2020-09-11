India Top Headlines

Indian passenger car sales increase 14% in August: Siam

NEW DELHI: Indian passenger car sales rose 14.16 percent in August to 2.15,916 units from 1.89,129 units in the same month last year, auto industry body Siam said on Friday.

According to the latest data from the Society of Automobile Manufacturers of India (Siam), sales of two-wheelers also rose 3 percent to 15,59,665 units, compared to 15,14,196 units in the same month of the year. past.

Motorcycle sales were 10,32,476 units, compared to 9,37,486 units in August 2019, up 10.13 percent.

However, scooter sales were down 12.3 percent to 4.56,848 units from 5.20,898 units in the same month last year.

