India and China Agree on 5-Point Plan to Resolve Border Conflict in Eastern Ladakh | India News

NEW DELHI: India and China agreed on a five-point plan to resolve the protracted border standoff in eastern Ladakh that included abiding by all existing agreements and protocols on border management, maintaining peace and quiet, and avoiding any action that could scale things.

The two countries agreed on the plan during talks between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Thursday night on the sidelines of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have been locked in a tense clash in multiple areas along the Royal Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since early May.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) issued a joint press release on Friday morning with five points that were agreed upon by both parties in the “frank and constructive” discussions of the two ministers.

“The two foreign ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas does not benefit either party. They agreed, therefore, that border troops from both parties should continue their dialogue, disconnect quickly, maintain adequate distance, and ease tensions. , ” He said.

The joint statement said that Jaishankar and Wang agreed that both sides should take guidance from the series of consensuses reached between the leaders of the two countries on the development of India-China relations, including not allowing differences to escalate into disputes. .

This assessment was a clear reference to the decisions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their two informal summits in 2018 and 2019.

“The two ministers agreed that both sides will respect all existing agreements and protocols on border issues between China and India, maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and avoid any action that may aggravate matters,” the joint statement said.

In the talks, Jaishankar and Wang agreed that as the situation improves at the border, the two sides should accelerate work to conclude new confidence-building measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquility in the border areas.

The joint statement said that the two sides also agreed to continue to dialogue and communicate through the Special Representative (SR) mechanism on the issue of the India-China border.

“They also agreed in this context that the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Issues (WMCC) should also continue in its meetings,” he added.

