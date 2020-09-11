India Top Headlines

In case the suicide attempt is punished or the survivor is treated with care: SC | India News

NEW DELHI: Should the survivor of a suicide attempt be punished under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code or be carefully rehabilitated by the government under Section 115 of the Mental Health Act? Which of the two provisions is constitutionally sound, the Supreme Court tried to find out from the Center on Friday.

Acting at the request of an animal rights NGO seeking measures to prevent people attempting suicide by jumping into animal enclosures at zoos, a bench by Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that they had noticed the dichotomy between Section 309 of the IPC and Section 115 of the MH Act and asked Attorney General Tushar Mehta to get a response from the Center.

The CS said this dichotomy would be addressed alongside the pending question of proving the constitutional validity of Section 309. The debate over the ethics and legality of punishing survivors of suicide attempts has led various jurisdictions around the world to decriminalize the crime, which continues to attract punishment under the 160-year CPI. However, in 2018, the CS, in a landmark ruling, had said that its 1996 ruling in the Gian Kaur case which said that “the right to live with dignity did not include the right to die” required reconsideration.

Although Section 309 of the IPC provided that “whoever attempts to commit suicide and performs any act for the commission of such a crime will be sanctioned with a simple prison sentence for a period that can be extended to one year”, Section 115 of the MH Law It reads: “Notwithstanding the provisions of Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code, any person attempting suicide shall be presumed, unless proven otherwise, to be under severe stress and will not be prosecuted or punished under said code “.

Section 115 (2) adds: “The appropriate government shall have a duty to provide care, treatment and rehabilitation to a person who is under severe stress and who has attempted suicide to reduce the risk of a repeat suicide attempt.”

The court order read: “Issue notice to attorney general, asking Union of India to justify validity of Section 115 of Mental Health Act 2017, which virtually denies Section 309 of IPC.” The CV appointed lead attorney ANS Nadkarni as amicus curiae to assist the court.

On March 9, 2018, a constitutional court of five judges had allowed passive euthanasia for those in a vegetative state and had validated the ‘living will’. One of the judges on the bench, Judge DY Chandrachud, had said that the punishment for failed suicide attempt “may require future review in light of national and international developments that point toward decriminalizing suicide.”

He had said: “(The MH Law) considers a person who attempts to commit suicide as a victim of circumstances and not as a criminal, at least in the absence of evidence to the contrary, whose burden must fall on the prosecution. Article 115 marks a change pronounced in our law on how society should treat and attempt suicide. It seeks to align Indian law with emerging knowledge about suicide, treating a person attempting suicide as a need for care, treatment and rehabilitation rather than criminal penalties. ” He said that the question of whether the right to life includes the right to die should be decided in separate proceedings.

