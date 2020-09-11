FALSE ALERT: Ministry of Defense calls media reports of vacant villages in Arunachal Pradesh false

India Top Headlines

CLAIM

Amid mounting tension between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh, various media portals reported that villagers near the McMohan line in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, had left their village.

Among those making these claims are news portals. East Mojo and English HW. Taksang village, located almost 30 km from the Zemithang circle in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, was reportedly recently vacated by villagers.

TRUE

The Tezpur Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Defense Ministry called these reports false. PRO Defense Tezpur (Assam / Arunachal Pradesh) verified identifier posted a tweet rejecting these claims.

“The news of the holidays from the towns near #LAC is false and malicious. The public of #ArunachalPradesh and #Assam are advised not to pay attention to such rumors and that the authorities confirm all the news before retweeting them (sic)” the tweet read. .

#HarKaamDeshKeNaam #IndianArmy #WeCare News of the holidays from towns near #LAC is false and malicious. The publi… https://t.co/qyOw9R4ao4 – PRO Defense Tezpur (Assam / Arunachal Pradesh) (@ProAssam) 1599677080000

Deputy Commissioner Tawang also clarified that there was nothing true in these reports.

Deputy Commissioner Tawang has clarified that there is no such report of village evictions as a lie… https://t.co/E3bwe2UXQk – ARUNACHAL IPR (@ArunachalDIPR) 1599732680000

“This refers to a report on social media mentioning that sources revealed to EastMojo that villagers from Taskang village near the McMohan line in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh left their village. This report is incorrect,” he said the deputy commissioner in a letter addressed to the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Taskang village is not a permanent village and it is just a camp where people from the Zemithang circle villages who are working in the Border Roads Organization are camping,” the letter read.

East Mojo updated its story by carrying these tweets and kept what it previously reported.