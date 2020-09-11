donald-trump-rules-out-tiktok-deadline-extension

India Top Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out extending the Sept. 15 deadline for Chinese video-sharing social media platform TikTok to change ownership or shutdown to a U.S. company.In an executive order last month, Trump had set Sept. 15 as the deadline for the Chinese app to switch ownership to or shut down a U.S. company.In the initial stages, Microsoft was said to be involved in negotiations with ByteDance, the Beijing-based internet technology company that owns TikTok.

“I’m not going to extend the deadline, no. It’s September 15. There will be no extension of the TikTok deadline,” Trump told reporters Thursday.

“We will see what happens. Either it will be closed or it will be sold. So, we will close TikTok in this country for security reasons or it will be sold,” Trump said in response. to a question.

India was the first country to ban TikTok and more than 100 other Chinese mobile apps for security reasons. Senior US officials praised India for the action and began the process of doing the same.