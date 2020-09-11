India Top Headlines

DCGI Orders Serum Institute of India to Suspend Recruitment for Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Trials | India News

NEW DELHI: The Controller General of Medicines of India (DCGI) has directed the Serum Institute of India to suspend pending a new recruitment in the phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the context of the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca that stops trials in other countries.

In an order, a copy of which was accessed by PTI, DCGI Dr. VG Somani on Friday also directed the Serum Institute of India (SII) to increase safety monitoring of subjects already vaccinated as part of the trial, and to present the plan and report.

Somani also asked the company to submit clearance from the Data and Security Monitoring Board (DSMB) in the UK and India to obtain clearance from their office (DCGI) before resuming future recruitment on the trial. .

Central drug regulator DCGI had issued a show of cause notice to IBS on September 9 for failing to inform it that AstraZeneca has paused clinical trials of the candidate vaccine in other countries and also for failing to submit a victim analysis of “adverse events serious reported “.

After which the Pune-based firm, which partnered with British-Swedish biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to make the Oxford vaccine candidate, said on Thursday that it is pausing clinical trials in India.

Earlier this week, AstraZeneca said it had stopped the trials due to “unexplained illness” in a study participant.

“We are reviewing the situation and halting the trials in India until AstraZeneca restarts the trials,” SII said in a statement Thursday.

According to the DCGI order issued on Friday, the IBS in its response stated that DSMB has not noticed any safety concerns from the Indian study (study part 1-phase-2) with the first dose and seven days after the safety data of vaccination.

In its response, the SII also stated that DSMB further recommended “stopping enrollment in the study until the ongoing SAE investigations reported in the UK study are completed and the sponsor and UK DSMB are satisfied that no Raises no security concerns. ” .

“In view of the above, I, Dr. VG Somani, Indian Drug Controller General, Central Licensing Authority, after careful examination of your response and the DSMB’s recommendations in India, in exercise of vested powers per Rule 30 of the 2019 New Rules for Clinical Trials and Medicines, directly to you suspend any new recruitment in the phase 2 and 3 clinical trial until new orders are made, “the order said.

“Increase the security control of subjects already vaccinated with the test vaccine and present the plan and the report,” the order also stated.

On August 2, the DCGI had granted permission to the Pune-based IBS to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate.

AstraZeneca, the biopharmaceutical giant in partnership with the University of Oxford to produce the vaccine, described the pause in trials as “routine” after what was “an unexplained illness.”

Times of India