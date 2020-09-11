India Top Headlines

Crown ended, Mamata imposes blockade on Bengal to prevent BJP from holding rallies: Dilip Ghosh | Kolkata News

HOOGHLY: Claiming that ‘Corona is gone’, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has continued to impose the blockade on the state to prevent the BJP from organize demonstrations.

Addressing a public rally in the Hoogly district, the Medinipur constituency member of parliament claimed that once the BJP arrives in the state after the assembly elections, it would lead the state down the path of progress.

“Corona is gone. Mamata Banerjee is acting and enforcing the lockdown so that the BJP cannot organize meetings and demonstrations in the state. No one can stop us,” Ghosh said.

Noting that the people of the state believe in the BJP, he said: “The masses of the state believe in the BJP, that’s why they are protesting against the current government.”

“The TMC had stated that BJP would be finished in the state in 2019. At the time, I had said that they would see what BJP is made of. They are watching it now. Mamata Banerjee wanted to become prime minister, but continued to remain the first. minister, “he said.

Noting that the people of the state believe in the BJP, because of the hard work of the party. “We will lead the state on the path of progress if we come to power in 2021. Just wait a few months. The fortunes of West Bengal will change for the better. We will fulfill Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s dream regarding the transformation of this state to Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal), with your support. ”

“We will not allow their money to be looted and property taken. Today, as we passed through Singhur, we wonder where the industry is,” he added.

