Covid-19 Roundup: India Cases Above 45 Lakh Mark; more than 28 million infected worldwide and more | India News

INDIA

The number of Covid-19 cases in India surpassed 45 lakh and the death toll rose to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 deaths reported in one day, while recoveries surpassed 35 lakh on Friday, according to the data. of the Ministry of Health of the Union.

India may witness more than seven million Covid-19 cases by the first week of October, surpassing the United States and emerging as the country with the highest number of infections, said a team of researchers from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad.

The death toll in India from the pandemic has risen from 50,000 to 75,000 in just 26 days, with an average of around 1,000 deaths per day during this period.

The highly anticipated results of the first national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, indicated that 0.73% of adults in India were exposed to SARS-CoV-2, which is equivalent to a total of 6.4 million infections as of early May.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is significant on India’s development and the immediate priority is a coordinated policy response, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

Rapid antigen tests (RATs) for Covid-19 are cheaper and provide faster results, but should be no more than a complement to more reliable RT-PCR tests due to the potential for false negative results, the scientists said.

Amid a single-day record spike of more than 95,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the Center has again urged all states and territories in the Union to mandatorily re-run all negative symptomatic tests on the rapid antigen tests (RAT).

The Union Ministry of Health has started an exercise to document data on complications after Covid 19, as part of which the National Center for Disease Control is likely to carry out a telephone survey among recovered patients in the country using a existing database.

On Friday, the Supreme Court gave its go-ahead to the National Law School of the University of India (NLSIU), Bengaluru, to take its separate NLAT-2020 entrance examination to be held on Saturday, but prevented it from announcing the results and admit any student until the reason is processed.

No restrictions should be placed on the interstate movement of medical oxygen, says the Union Ministry of Health, while strongly reinforcing that it is the responsibility of each state and territory of the Union to ensure that patients hospitalized with Covid-19 receive oxygen.

Sixty percent of new daily Covid-19 recoveries in India come from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, which also account for 57 percent of new cases.

Even though there has been an unprecedented increase in Covid-19 cases, there has been a 100 percent increase in recovered patients in the last 29 days.

STATE

JAMMU AND KASHMIR: Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,578 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the infection count to 50,712 on Friday, while nine more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours brought the death toll across the union territory to 854.

HIMACHAL PRADESH: Himachal Pradesh reported 22 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 8,512. Of the total number, 2,706 are active cases, 5,726 patients have recovered and 66 people have succumbed to the virus.

PUNJAB: Punjab has the highest Covid-19 death rate in India. “Without a vaccine, the only prevention is to take precautions. Most of the COVID-related deaths here are attributable to comorbidities and other lifestyle diseases,” said Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab’s health minister.

UTTARAKHAND: With Covid-19 cases increasing rapidly in 13 districts of the state, including Dehradun, it is of concern that many hospitals are full and unable to admit more patients, said Uttarkhand Vice President of Congress Suryakant Dhasmana.

DELHI: The Delhi Metro will begin operations on all sections from 6 am on September 13 for a week, the Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC) reported on Friday.

GUJARAT: Twenty-four doctors working in hospitals run by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have tested positive for coronavirus in the past three days. In Karai, near Gandhinagar, 38 police officers in training were also found infected.

MADHYA PRADESH: Madhya Pradesh witnessed its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases with 2,240, bringing the case count in the state to 83,619. With thirty patients dying during the day, the death toll in the state reached 1,691.

UTTAR PRADESH: With the price of RTPCR test kits and reagents used for coronavirus testing falling, the Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the charge for conducting Covid-19 testing to Rs 1,600 from Rs 2,500 by all laboratories, including those. privately owned.

WEST OF BENGAL: Normal life came to a halt in West Bengal today when a complete statewide lockdown was imposed to stop the spread of Covid-19 cases. All public transport, offices and other commercial establishments, except those dealing with essential services, remained closed due to strict restrictions.

ASSAM: Given the difficulties regarding the cremation of Covid positive patients, it was decided that expenses of up to Rs 5000 will be allowed in the event of the death of Covid patients, for cremation expenses, if the relatives do not receive a body or cannot afford the cremation expenses, according to the state government.

TRIPURA: At least 559 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura on Friday, bringing the count in the state to 17,833.

ODISHA: The state once again witnessed the highest peak in a day with 3,996 new coronavirus cases. The state has a total of 1,43,117 cases so far.

MAHARASHTRA: At least 206 of the 341 villages affected by the coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district have managed to beat the disease and have no patients like Friday.

ANDHRA PRADESH: The result of a serological survey in Andhra Pradesh has shown that 19.7 percent of people have developed antibodies against COVID-19. It also revealed that a high percentage of people who had contracted the coronavirus were asymptomatic.

GO TO: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state will launch post-covid clinics in the state to avoid post-covid complications. The state government will also distribute kits containing oximeters, medications, disposable gloves, and masks to Covid patients who opt for home isolation.

KARNATAKA: “This is very strange. On behalf of Covid, they should reduce fees, not charge more. I will take appropriate action against this,” Karnataka education minister S Suresh Kumar said of the decision of some private schools in collect Covid fees.

KERALA: As many as 2,988 more coronavirus patients were reported in Kerala, even as their total count reached 1,01,781 on Friday. The first case in the country was reported in Thrissur in Kerala in late January. It took the state four months to reach 1,000 cases, 50 days to reach 10,000 cases, and just 22 days to go from 50,000 to one lakh of cases.

WORLD

The global number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has exceeded 28 million, says Johns Hopkins University. The exact number of coronavirus cases stood at 28,047,828 as of 01:00 GMT on Friday.

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said on Friday that more than 1 billion people would receive its COVID-19 “Sputnik-V” vaccine in 2020-21, Interfax news agency reported. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has already signed two agreements to export the vaccine abroad and in the Brazilian state of Bahia on Friday agreed to conduct phase III clinical trials of the vaccine.

A team of Indo-French scientists has discovered that neurons located in the nose that help us sense smell and the hypothalamus, the small region at the base of the brain, could provide the port of entry for SARS-CoV-2 , the virus that causes Covid-19 – in the brain.

Pakistan recorded 548 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 300,371. The country also recorded five deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 6,370.

Scientists develop a new tool to monitor coronavirus mutations. Scientists evaluated the genome data of more than 120,000 samples of the new coronavirus and developed a new tool to monitor mutations in the virus that can hinder the development of vaccines and drugs for Covid-19.