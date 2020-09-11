Coronavirus Vaccine Update: From Oxford Trial Pause to Sinovac’s Good Results, Here Are All Updates on COVID Vaccine Development

India Top Headlines

Covaxin, India’s first homegrown attempt to fight the pandemic, has undergone rapid testing and is now in the midst of medium-scale testing. According to experts, if all goes well, the deadline for vaccine delivery could be sped up even further and India could see millions of doses ready by early 2021. The news comes after research officials found that the vaccine delivers Safe and positive results, created a good immune response system, and no critical side effects were observed.

Sanjay Rai, Professor, Community Medicine, and Principal Investigator of the Covid-19 vaccine trial at AIIMS, announced that phase II trials for COVAXIN will end in October and will move to phase III soon. He also said that the first results are an indication that the vaccine is better placed and safer than the Russian Sputnik V.

“The phase 1 trial has been successfully completed. It is highly likely that the phase 2 trial will be completed sometime in October. After this, the phase 3 trial will begin. Covaxin may launch in early 2021 (after complete all test stages) “.