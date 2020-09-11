China will deliver 5 missing Arunachal boys tomorrow: Kiren Rijiju | India News

Sports

GUWAHATI: China will deliver the five children from Arunachal Pradesh, who have been missing since Sept. 1, to India on Friday at a designated location, said the union’s minister of state for sports and youth affairs and Arunachal Pradesh MP for Lok Sabha , Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet. .“The Chinese PLA has confirmed to the Indian Army that it will hand over the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The delivery is likely to take place anytime tomorrow, ie September 12, 2020 at a designated location, ”Rijiju tweeted.

Prakash Ringling, the older brother of Prasad, one of the missing children, told TOI: “Yesterday we asked the Army and they told us that the formalities of the process were underway and that China would hand them over at any time.”

China and India have no extradition treaty. An agreement between the two countries on Border Defense Cooperation signed on October 23, 2013 states “… to assist the other party in locating personnel, livestock, means of transportation and air vehicles that may have crossed or may be in the process of crossing the Royal Line of Control in the border areas between India and China. ”

On September 8, Rijiju in his tweet reported that the Chinese PLA confirmed the presence of the five in its territory, a day after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied having any knowledge of the youth.

On the same day, the defense PRO of the 4th Corps headquarters in Tezpur in Assam, Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Wardhan Pande had added that the five missing from the Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri, who had inadvertently crossed to the other side on 1 September, they were tracked. and the procedures for his early transfer were being coordinated with the Chinese army.

Prakash had first sent the message about the alleged kidnapping on September 4. Seven young men from the town of Nacho in the Upper Subansiri district had gone to the border area and two of their friends, who managed to return home, told the villagers that all five had been kidnapped from Area Sera-7, an area of Army patrol located on the border.

On Friday, Prakash Ringling said in an FB post that his brother, Prasad, and four other people had been “kidnapped” from Sera-7 by the “Chinese PLA.” The other four are Tanu Bakar, Ngaru Diri, Dongtu Ebiya, and Toch Singkam.

The Pasighat MLA Congress and former Union Minister Ninong Ering and BJP MP Tapir Gao soon shared Ringling’s message on social media.