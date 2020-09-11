India Top Headlines

As the Nazis blamed the Jews, Nirav is ‘Indian Jew’, scapegoat for India’s economic collapse, Katju tells London court

LONDON: Nirav Modi has become a “scapegoat” for India’s economic collapse in the same way that Jews were blamed for economic troubles in Nazi Germany in the 1930s, and he will not get a fair trial in India, former Supreme Court Justice Markandey Katju alleged in a lengthy deposition before a London court on Friday.

He was then questioned by the Indian government lawyer about his controversial views on homosexuals, single women, Gandhi, and his desire to make Pakistan and Bangladesh disappear.

Katju also told the Westminster magistrates court that the Ayodhya ruling, which he called the “most shameful verdict in 50 years,” was an example of the judiciary’s surrender and that he would have dismissed the case as “a hoax”. in a minute. .

It was another day of great drama on the last day of the fugitive jeweler’s main extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court. Katju, who appeared via video link, said: “Even before the corona pandemic, the Indian economy was collapsing, GDP is falling, businesses are closing, and hundreds of millions are losing jobs. The BJP has no idea how to solve it, so they must find a scapegoat. They want to blame Nirav Modi for all the economic collapse that the Indian government has created. ” He added: “He is her scapegoat. That is why they are so adamant in getting him back and condemning him … he will definitely be condemned, without a doubt. He will not have a fair trial in India. ”

He claimed that people were afraid to appear as Nirav’s witnesses, since if they did, “criminal laws would be applied against them and they would be put behind bars.”

“Nirav is the Jew of India, just like in Nazi Germany, just like Jews they were scapegoats and they had to blame them for economic problems,” he said.

When questioned, Helen Malcolm QC, who was representing the CPS on behalf of the Indian government, pointed out that instead of the BJP needing a scapegoat because it had no idea how to solve India’s economic problems, Nirav had admitted that it owed the Bank Punjab National Over $ 1 Billion and the question of whether the debt was incurred dishonestly or honestly was a matter of judgment in India. Katju said, “I will not go into the merits of the case. I have said that you cannot have a fair trial in India. ”

Malcolm also asked Katju about his written views that gay relationships are not natural, that Gandhi was a British agent, that a woman needed a man to support them, and that he was president of an organization seeking to annihilate Pakistan and Bangladesh. He then accused him of being a publicist.

Katju said, “That is your opinion.” He then suggested that she read George Bernard Shaw’s book, “Man and Superman.” “At one point, people who said that the Earth revolves around the Sun were considered outrageous. In the end it was found to be correct. I don’t care if what I say is controversial, ”she said.

Malcolm submitted a written commitment to the court that the Indian government would provide all the psychiatric help Nirav needs at Arthur Road Jail, as it was not being provided at Wandsworth Jail. Nirav’s attorney, Clare Montgomery QC, objected to the late filing of the statement and said she would comment on it at the next hearing, on November 3, when the admissibility of the evidence will be discussed.

