AR Rahman: Income Tax Department Moves Madras High Court Against AR Rahman | Chennai News

CHENNAI: The income tax department has moved the Madras high court claiming that Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has channeled his income of more than Rs 3 million through the AR Rahman Foundation, a managed charity trust for him, to evade taxes.

In admitting the appeal filed by the department, a division bench of Judge TS Sivagnanam and Judge V Bhavani Subbaroyan ordered that the music composer be notified.

According to permanent senior income tax attorney TR Senthil Kumar, Rahman received an income of Rs 3.47 crore in fiscal year 2011-12 in connection with a deal made with UK-based Libra Mobiles.

The contract consisted of composing exclusive ringtones for the company and the term of the contract was three years. Under the contract, Rahman had ordered the company to pay his compensation directly to the foundation he runs, the department said.

“The income, which is taxable, must be received by Rahman. After due tax deduction, it can be transferred to the trust. But the same cannot be passed through the trust, since the income of the charitable trust is exempt in accordance with the Income Tax Law, ”said the lawyer.

Since the procedure initiated by IT has been annulled by the income tax court, the department has transferred the present appeal to the higher court.

