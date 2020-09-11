16 Sensors That Are Present Inside Fitness Bands And Smart Watches You Need To Know About – Latest News

India Top Headlines

Fitness trackers and smart watches are slowly becoming essential lifestyle gadgets that help track how active you are along with basic health parameters. But to help you measure activity levels and heart health, there is a lot of technology inside those little devices that you wear on your wrist. Any typical smartwatch or bracelet comes with around 16 sensors inside. Some may have more and some less depending on the price. These sensors, along with other hardware components such as the battery, microphone, screen, speakers, etc. and capable high-end software, make a fitness tracker or smart watch. Here are all the sensors inside a wearable device that you should know about.

Ambient light sensor to adjust screen brightness





Most fitness trackers and smart watches come with an ambient light sensor. Its main job is to adjust the brightness of the screen according to the surrounding light. This also helps save battery life.

3-axis accelerometer detects movement and follows direction





The 3-axis accelerometer is the most common sensor you will find inside a handheld device. This sensor can track forward and backward movements, detect gravity, and determine body orientation, position, and also the rate of change of speed.

The altimeter detects how much you are climbing





The altimeter simply detects changes in height. It helps to detect if you are climbing stairs or going down a slope and consequently helps to measure the calorie count.

Optical heart rate sensor detects heart beats per minute





Almost all fitness trackers come with an optical heart rate sensor. Your job is to calculate your heartbeat per minute. The sensor uses light to check the speed of blood flow to the wrist. When the heart beats, blood moves rapidly within the artery, so less light is reflected back to the sensor and is detected as a heartbeat.

SpO2 monitor to measure blood oxygen levels





The sensor examines the color of the blood to understand the oxygen levels present in it. As Fitbit explains, “Deoxygenated blood, which is returned to the lungs through veins, has a slightly darker red color than fully oxygenated blood from arteries. The sensors measure the relative reflection of red and infrared light from the blood through the wrist and, by seeing how it varies as the heart beats, the device calculates the SpO2 value ”.

Bioimpedance sensor to measure respiratory rate, sleep, etc.





A bioimpedance sensor measures the resistance your skin offers to a small amount of electricity. The battery charger electrodes of the fitness tracker supply a very small amount of current to measure sleep, heart rate, breathing rate, water level, and more.

Proximity sensor saves battery and activates screen when needed





The proximity sensor simply lets the device know that you are close to the device and want to use it. If you are not using the fitness tracker, this sensor allows the device to go to sleep and conserves battery when not in use. It is mainly used to turn the display screen on or off.

Compass help is direction and maps





A compass helps map apps run on a smartwatch and also gives the device a sense of direction.

ECG sensor





The ECG sensor is a new addition to wearables. Now this sensor’s job is to detect the tiny electrical impulse your heart sends out with each beat. This sensor detects this tiny heart signal through the wearable’s electrodes.

GPS





GPS simply helps detect how far you are running, the location of the wearable device, and tracks your activity. It also helps guide map applications.

Gyroscope





Technically, gyros measure the angular velocity that is used to detect movement and accurately track them when you are in motion. For example, data from gyroscopes in conjunction with other sensors can determine whether you are actually running or just jogging in place. Also, it helps eliminate violent wrist motion shaking and mistakes it for an intense running session.

Gesture sensors detect wrist movement





Gesture sensors can tell the smartwatch to perform a certain activity when the hand moves in a certain way. For example, if you move your wrist twice, the call will be disconnected or when the hand moves in circles, the stopwatch will start. Detecting these pre-powered movements is the job of gesture sensors.

UV sensor measures exposure to harmful sunlight





Some smartwatches also offer whether the sunlight outdoors is harmful or not. This is detected by the UV sensor that detects UV radiation when you go outside.



Magnetometer





A magnetometer works in conjunction with the GPS and the compass to determine the exact coordinates of your location.

Electrodermal activity sensor





Electrodermal activity or EDA sensor is a new addition to wearables. It measures stress along with a heart rate tracker, an ECG, and a skin temperature sensor. It detects small electrical changes in the level of sweat on your skin and helps you manage your stress.

Skin temperature sensor





The skin temperature sensor detects slight changes in temperature to know if you are going to get sick like fever or detect the start of the menstrual phase.

