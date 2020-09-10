Will BMC have to compensate Kangana Ranaut if it proves the demolition was “illegal”? | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may have to prepare to spend a lot of money if actress Kangana Ranaut can prove that the civic body’s demolition campaign in her Bandra office was “illegal”.

Circulating reports claim that the BMC may have to remake demolished parts of the actress’s office if its documents prove the space was authorized. While the BMC in their ad stated that they were only breaking down “illegal alterations”, the actress, on the other hand, in her series of tweets has maintained “There is no illegal construction in my house”.

In addition to the dismantling of the office interiors, the actress also claimed that her belongings were damaged. “My office was suddenly outlawed in the last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside, including furniture and lights,” she said in her tweets.

On Wednesday, the BMC faced criticism after demolishing parts of the actress’s office in Bandra, with some critics saying she was targeted while other violators were spared. The Bombay High Court, on the other hand, suspended any further demolition of the actress’s office. However, reports claim that more than 80% of the work was done when Ranaut’s legal team obtained a suspension order for him.

Reacting to Wednesday’s incident, Kangana said the civic body should focus on the poor condition of the roads rather than targeting his bungalow.

“BMC, these are Mumbai Road and all you’re worried about is the DEMOLITION of an actress’s home who is exposing the mob. KUDOS for you … !! #DeathOfDemocracy,” Kangana tweeted.

