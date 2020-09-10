Why Facebook CEO thinks Google is ‘better’ than Apple – Breaking news

India Top Headlines

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seems genuinely upset with Apple for App Store policies. In an interview on HBO’s Axios, Zuckerberg said that the behavior of Apple’s App Store “deserves scrutiny.” When asked if he thinks Apple is a monopoly, the Facebook CEO replied, “So I think there are questions that people should be looking into about that control of the App Store and if that is allowing such a strong competitive dynamic. . ”

When comparing the iPhone maker with Google, he pointed out the latter’s different approach to Android. He mentioned how Android users have the option to download apps from any other source if they wish, in addition to having them on the Google Play Store. “As a developer, if you’re not on the Google Play Store, at least you still have a way to get your app on people’s devices. That means people won’t be completely excluded if they’re doing something Google doesn’t prefer. I think that it’s really important. That people have a way to create something and put it on devices if people want to, “he said.

Google allows Android users to download applications on their phones. This gives them flexibility for both Android users and developers. As developers who do not want to publish their applications in the Google Play Store can distribute them to Android users, who in turn can download applications from sources other than the official application store of the company.

Apple iPhone and iPad users don’t have that freedom. They can only download apps that are available on the App Store.

Also last month, Zuckerberg criticized Apple in front of 50,000 Faebook employees during a company webcast. He reportedly said that Apple has this “single domain” as a gatekeeper for what makes it to phones. Zuckerberg added that the App Store “blocks innovation, blocks competition” and “allows Apple to collect monopoly rents.”

By the way, earlier this month, Apple announced that it will delay until early next year changes to its privacy policy that are likely to hurt ad sales by Facebook Inc and other companies that target users of iPhones and iPads. These new privacy rules were scheduled to roll out with the release of Apple’s next iOS update, iOS 14, later this year.

For those who don’t know, with iOS 14, Apple will ask users if they want to be tracked by apps like Facebook and its partners. So before any app can track you or share your data using Apple-assigned IDFA, the new privacy settings in iOS 14 will ask for permission.

In a long blog post, Facebook for its part had said it would stop using the tool that requires a notice in its own applications.

