Virat Kohli currently best hitter in ODI: Steve Smith | Cricket news

MANCHESTER: Australian running back Steve Smith has rated his great Indian rival Virat Kohli as the best ODI batsman in world cricket today.The two hitters, who will meet at the next IPL and also during the India tour of Australia later this year, have been fierce rivals on the field but share cordial relationships off the field.

Smith, who is currently in England for the three-game ODI series against the hosts starting Friday, said this during an Instagram session with fans.

When a fan asked the 31-year-old Australian to name the best hitter in ODI, Smith didn’t hesitate to take Kohli’s name.

The Indian captain is currently the top scorer in ODIs among active cricketers with 11,867 runs at an average of 59.34. He has 43 hundreds to his name and is just seven short of beating Sachin Tendulkar’s world record for most hundreds in ODI.

During the session, Smith described Kohli’s partner at RCB and great South African AB de Villiers as a “weirdo.”

Smith, who will represent the Rajasthan Royals at IPL 2020, said KL Rahul and Sanju Samson of India are the two players to watch out for.

On his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler, who has been in excellent form in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, Smith said: “An excellent player. Hopefully there will be no runs against us this week so he can score. as many as you want in the IPL. ”

Smith will join the Rajasthan Royals team in the United Arab Emirates after the ODI series against England ends on September 16.