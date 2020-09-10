Sports

Two teenage cricketers killed in Bangladesh by lightning | Cricket news

DHAKA: Two promising teenage cricketers were killed by lightning in Bangladesh on Thursday, authorities said, as the death toll during the annual monsoon season rose to at least 350.

Dozens of people die each year after being struck by lightning during Bangladesh’s rainy season, which runs from April to October.

The boys, named by officials as Mohammad Nadim and Mizanur Rahman, were playing soccer after rain stopped their cricket training at a Gazipur stadium on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka when they were struck by lightning.

“Suddenly … lightning struck and I saw three children collapse in the field,” witness Mohammad Palash told AFP.

“Other players ran up to them and took them to a nearby hospital. Then two of them died.”

A doctor from Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital, Rafiqul Islam, confirmed the death of a 16-year-old lightning bolt.

Local cricket coach Anwar Hossain Liton said players who were preparing for an audition were promised to secure a place in the tournament, where they could be selected for national competitions.

Authorities declared the lightning strikes a natural disaster after 82 people died in a single day in May 2016.

At least 350 have died this year, according to the non-profit network Disaster Forum in Bangladesh.

Experts say deaths are on the rise as the impoverished South Asian nation witnesses increased deforestation of rural areas.

