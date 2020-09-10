India Top Headlines

Trump nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: why Alfred Nobel instituted the Nobel Prize 125 years ago

NEW DELHI: Every year we read about the Nobel Prizes awarded to people of exceptional feats. Just a day earlier, US President Donald Trump was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for negotiating peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

While most people know that the Nobel Prize is the most prestigious award in the world, have you ever wondered why or who thought of rewarding literature, physics, chemistry, medicine, and peace with a prize? ? Here is the fascinating and quite poetic story of what motivated Alfred Nobel, the man who invented dynamite, to establish the Nobel prizes.

Who was Alfred Nobel?

Alfred Bernhard Nobel was born in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 21, 1833. Alfred was born into a family of inventors and researchers. Through his father, Immanuel Nobel, Alfred was a descendant of the Swedish scientist Olaus Rudbeck, who was one of the pioneers in the study of lymphatic vessels.

Alfred’s father, Immanuel, was a student at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and had invented the veneer lathe (which enabled the production of modern plywood) while also starting work on a torpedo.

Growing up around his father’s work on machine tools and machines, Alfred started engineering early with a keen interest in explosives.

In 1850 Alfred began working with Ascanio Sobrero, the Italian chemist who invented ‘nitroglycerin’, which was the first high explosive invented after gunpowder. However, the problem with nitroglycerin was its unpredictability, exploding when subjected to heat or pressure. Alfred Nobel was soon about to change that.

But in his quest to make nitroglycerin a commercially usable explosive, Alfred ended up losing his younger brother Emil in an explosion that took place in his workshop while conducting experiments.

Despite several other minor accidents and the loss of his brother, Alfred continued his research and finally in 1867, Alfred invented dynamite.

How dynamite changed the world

Dynamite was much easier and safer to handle than the more unstable nitroglycerin. Patented in the US and UK, Alfred first marketed the new product, which came in sticks wrapped in thick paper, as “Nobel safety powder,” but later changed the name to dynamite, after the ancient Greek word for power.

Dynamite changed the world of engineering, as it was a stabilized substance that could be transported anywhere in the world safely and could move large portions of the Earth with a single explosion.

By enabling mining, dynamite helped humans discover the Earth below and use its rocks, ores, minerals, and metals to build dams, buildings, machinery, etc.

In 1875 Nobel also invented gelignite, more stable and powerful than dynamite, and in 1887 he patented ballistite, a predecessor of cordite.

Why Alfred established the Nobel Prize

It is said that Alfred, who identified himself as a pacifist, did not intend to use dynamite against humans.

However, dynamite was first used as a weapon during the Franco-Prussian War of 1870. Between 1881 and 1885, Irish Republicans planted dynamite bombs on government and military targets in Britain, injuring more than 80 people with more than of two dozen devices.

The US military improvised and developed its own weapons based on Nobel’s invention. The earliest dynamite weapons, the Zalinski guns, could launch an explosive projectile up to 5,000 yards and were used as a coastal defense in San Francisco and New York. The Sims-Dudley pistols, a smaller weapon that shoots dynamite, was also used by the United States Army during the Siege of Santiago.

In the context of dynamite casualties in these conflicts, news of Alfred Nobel’s death arrived. However, it was not Alfred but his older brother Ludvig who had passed away. A French newspaper mistakenly published an obituary for Alfred with the headline “The merchant of death is dead.” The obituary horrified Alfred, who realized what his legacy would be.

Not wanting to be remembered as “the merchant of death”, Alfred bequeathed his fortune to institute the Nobel Prize.

When he died in 1896, Alfred owned 355 different patents and owned nearly 100 explosives and munitions factories that helped him and his family amass a huge fortune.

In his will signed in 1895, Alfred donated his wealth to establish an institution that would support and reward contributions made in chemistry, physics, physiology or medicine and literature by those who have “done more or better work for the brotherhood between nations, for the abolition or reduction of permanent armies and for the celebration and promotion of peace congresses “.

According to Alfred Nobel’s will, the recipient of the Nobel prizes is selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, a five-member committee appointed by the Parliament of Norway. The first Nobel prizes were awarded in December 1901.

