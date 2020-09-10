triumph-rocket-3-gt-launched-at-rs-18-40-lakh

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Triumph Motorcycles launched on Thursday and started booking for the new Rocket 3 GT in India at Rs 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom).Boasting the world’s largest production engine, the Rocket 3 GT is the touring variant of the Rocket 3R launched in early December 2019. With the addition of the new variant, Triumph is the only premium manufacturer in India to have the BS-VI’s largest portfolio consisting of 13 motorcycles in its fleet.The new Rocket 3 GT is equipped with the new triple 2,500cc engine, which offers even greater capacity and performance than its predecessor. The new Rocket 3 GT engine brings a staggering increase in maximum power with 167 PS @ 6,000 rpm, which is 11% more than its predecessor. With more power from a low of 3,500rpm to a higher redline of 7,000rpm, the new Rocket 3 GT offers an astonishing level of performance. The Rocket 3 engine also has the highest torque figure of all production motorcycles available to buy, at 221Nm, a staggering 71% more than its closest competition.

With wonderfully distinctive details such as the distinctive new dual-LED headlight, including the Triumph branding triangular branding and sculpted 3-head tailpipe, the new Rocket 3 lineup looks incredibly imposing.

In addition, new lightweight multi-spoke cast aluminum wheels enhance contemporary muscular styling, the Rocket 3 GT takes a step further than the R with exposed machining on rims and spokes. The GT is also equipped with Avon Cobra Chrome tires, developed especially for the new Rocket 3 range, with an imposing 240mm rear wheel width. The new tires are exquisitely detailed and feature a new tread pattern developed for great grip and durability.

Contributing to the clean and uncluttered style of the Rocket 3 is the beautifully designed single-sided swingarm, offset monoshock suspension and high-value finish on the bezel case. Sleek internally-cabled handlebars further reinforce the muscular feel of the bike and the dominant riding position. The Rocket 3 GT model has touring-oriented handlebars that enhance your comfort and ability to turn.

The Rocket 3 GT comes with a sculpted rider and passenger seat, finished with die-cast aluminum under the seat and creating a unique flowing line through the bike. The Rocket 3 GT configuration has been designed to be easily switched from a dual seat configuration to a single seat configuration with the optional addition of an available accessory padding to further enhance the single seat look. The Rocket 3 GT features an even more accessible rider and passenger seat configuration with an even more accessible 750mm seat height. The Rocket 3 GT also benefits from a brushed aluminum passenger backrest.

For maximum comfort for every rider, each Rocket 3 GT offers a rider-adjustable range of ergonomics. The Rocket 3 GT offers feet-forward foot controls with three horizontal position options (-25mm / 0mm / + 25mm) and also a height-adjustable passenger backrest.

The new Rocket 3 GT also benefits from the class-defining level of trim and detail of Triumph Motorcycles, contributing to its superb styling. These beautiful features include a muscular sculpted fuel tank with Triumph’s signature design DNA, brushed stainless steel tank strap and beautiful Monza-style aluminum cap, brushed aluminum air box cap, oil and coolant caps. Monza-style brushed aluminum, machined fins on the crankcases, head and cam cover, brushed heat shields and exhaust end caps, and sleek, hidden folding passenger footrests with a unique folding design.

Rocket 3 GTs feature second-generation TFT instruments, optimized cornering ABS, backed by an IMU, optimized cornering traction control, backed by an IMU, four riding modes, full LED lighting with DRL headlight, cruise control hill hold, cruise control, keyless ignition and steering lock, heated grips, USB charging and over 50 new dedicated Rocker 3 accessories.

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd said: “The Rocket 3 GT is an enthusiast machine, being an ideal combination of class-defining technology, commanding road presence, amazing performance and ergonomics. It is a legend in itself. The Rocket 3 GT completes the Rocket range which has the roadster and touring variants. With this we also strengthen our BS-VI offering in India to 13 motorcycles, which is the largest BS-VI line in the premium motorcycle space in India. ”