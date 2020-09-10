India Top Headlines

‘The lockdown reduced emissions but had little effect on warming’ | India News

NEW DELHI: Carbon dioxide emissions in 2020 are estimated to be reduced by 4-7% compared to last year due to Covid-19 lockdown policies, although they appear to have had little effect in slowing the change climate, says the United in Science 2020 report from multiple global agencies, led by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The report, released on Wednesday, says that reducing CO2 emissions in 2020 will only slightly affect the rate of increase in atmospheric concentrations, which are the result of past and current emissions, as well as the long lifespan of CO2. In addition to analyzing global emissions during the pandemic, the report also highlights how the Covid-19 situation has significantly impacted “global observing systems” which, in turn, have affected the quality of the forecast and other meteorological, climate services. and related to the oceans.

Noting that daily global fossil CO2 emissions fell by an unprecedented 17% compared to 2019 during the peak close in early April, he says: “Even so, emissions were still equivalent to 2006 levels, highlighting both the strong growth in the last 15 years as the continued dependence on fossil energy sources ”.

Although the exact decline will depend on the continuing trajectory of the pandemic and the responses of governments to address it, the report highlights that daily global fossil CO2 emissions had mostly returned to 5% (range 1 to 8%) below 2019 levels in early June, coinciding with the unlock phase in many countries.

