Serum Institute Suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Trials in India | India News

MUMBAI / LONDON: Serum Institute of India suspended trials of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate until the British drugmaker restarts trials, Serum said on Thursday.

“We are reviewing the situation and stopping the trials in India,” Serum said in a short statement.

AstraZeneca said Tuesday that it had halted trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to unexplained illness in a study participant, but its partner Serum had said at the time that its trials in India were still ongoing.

AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine with researchers at the University of Oxford, said Tuesday it had halted late-stage trials to allow an independent committee to review the safety data, and was working to minimize any potential impact on the line. of time.

“Obviously it is a challenge for this particular vaccine trial,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News.

The patient reportedly suffered from neurological symptoms associated with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis. AstraZeneca said Wednesday that a final diagnosis was still pending as more tests are conducted.

AstraZeneca, Britain’s largest drug maker by market value, has already agreed to supply nearly three billion doses to governments around the world, more than any other vaccine project.

The company also confirmed Wednesday that it had briefly suspended the vaccine trial in July after a study volunteer was found to have multiple sclerosis. An independent review panel concluded that MS was not related to the vaccine.

When asked if the latest hiatus would slow down the development process, Hancock said: “Not necessarily, it depends on what they find when they do the research.”

