PM will unveil technological interventions for the dairy sector in Bihar, a destination country | India News

NEW DELHI: In what may be a game changer to improve cow breeds and ensure the country’s stray cattle population declines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch three new tech interventions to boost the dairy sector on Thursday: the creation of ‘semen stations’, the use of sex-classified semen to produce only calves and the introduction of an IVF laboratory at farmers’ doorsteps for multiplying high-performance animals at a faster rate.

He will make amends for these interventions as he digitally inaugurates such facilities in Bihar.

The prime minister will also launch the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana’, a flagship scheme for the targeted development of the fisheries sector with an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore over a five-year period as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ package.

Modi will open one of the largest semen stations in India in the government sector with a production capacity of 50 lakh semen doses per year at Purnea. It will meet the demand of the eastern and northeastern states. These doses of semen are being used in the country for artificial insemination (AI) programs to produce better quality male and female calves.

As the government aims to produce more calves, the use of sex-classified semen in AI and IVF technology (commonly known as test tube baby technology) will help India achieve its goal.

The prime minister will launch the use of sex-classified semen for AI by the Barauni Milk Union in Begusarai, the parliamentary constituency of the Union’s minister for dairy and fisheries, Giriraj Singh. The IVF laboratory will be inaugurated at the University of Animal Sciences, Patna.

The Center aims to deliver 90 lakhs of AI through sex-classified semen in five years, resulting in the birth of 24.12 lakhs of high-milk-yielding females. Projects have already been approved to install sex classification technology in 12 semen stations in the country.

