NCB Opposes Bail Requests For Rhea Chakraborty, Brother; order today | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘strongly opposed’ bail statement, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has stated that she was clearly involved in financial activities related to illicit drug trafficking and this is supported by the voluntary statements made by her and other defendants. WhatsApp chat logs, call detail logs, and information retrieved from laptops and tablets.

“The plaintiff (Rhea) had conscious knowledge of Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug use and became part of this crime by acquiring drugs. She has used her credit card and her payment slips to facilitate financial transactions related to illicit drug trafficking, ”the NCB told a special NDPS court on Thursday. The court is likely to enter her order on Friday.

Special prosecutor Atul Sarpande refuted Rhea’s claims that she was forced to make self-incriminating confessions, which she has now formally retracted. “The confession was taken legally and is admissible. The retraction is a routine process based on legal advice, ”said the prosecution. Sarpande also cited similar grounds for opposing the release on bail of Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty.

The prosecution said that, in a voluntary statement, Rhea had confessed that she had been staying with the Rajput since April 2019 and was buying drugs from him through Showik and his associates Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra. While Rhea was arrested Tuesday, Showik was arrested last week.

The prosecution said that “financing illicit trafficking and sheltering criminals” was a crime that could not be bailed under article 27A of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act. Sarpande added that contrary to claims made in Rhea’s bail statement, the female officers were present during her questioning.

