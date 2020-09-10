ms dhoni: Lt. Col. Dhoni hails the addition of Rafale jets to the IAF | Racing news

Sports

DUBAI: Former World Cup winner India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday praised the addition of Rafale jets to the Indian Air Force, saying “the lethality of powerful birds will only increase” at the hands of IAF pilots.Even if it was that way for a brief time, cricket was destined to take a backseat to the honorary lieutenant colonel of the Territorial Army, who appreciates everything that has to do with the military.An excited Dhoni was quick to express his joy at the formal incorporation of five Rafale fighter jets into IAF Squadron 17 in a brilliant ceremony at Ambala Air Base.“With the Final Induction Ceremony, the best combat-tested 4.5Gen fighter plane has the best fighter pilots in the world. In the hands of our pilots and the combination of different aircraft with the IAF, the lethality of the powerful bird will only increase. “Dhoni tweeted.

The induction ceremony was attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly.

Dhoni, who recently ended his glorious international cricket career, wished Squad 17 luck.

“Wishing the Glorious Squad 17 (Golden Arrows) all the best and to all of us, we hope the Rafale surpasses the Mirage 2000 service record, but Su30MKI is still my favorite and the guys have a new goal to fight and hope for. BVR’s commitment until his upgrade to Super Sukhoi. ”

Dhoni, 39, is currently in Dubai and is preparing to lead his Chennai Super Kings team in the Indian Premier League from September 19. The event has moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in India.

Before arriving in Ambala, the French Minister of the Armed Forces received a ceremonial Guard of Honor in New Delhi.

IAF Chief Air Marshal (ACM), RKS Bhadauria, was also present at the induction ceremony.

This is the first imported fighter jet to enter service since Russia’s Sukhoi-30s in the late 1990s.