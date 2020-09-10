More fiscal stimulus is justified in India: IMF

India Top Headlines

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday that there is a need for other stimulus, especially spending on health, food and income support for vulnerable households, and business support in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.Gerry Rice, director of the IMF’s communications department, told reporters at a virtual press conference that the Washington-based global financial institution supports the Indian government’s responses to the pandemic, including fiscal stimulus with a focus on workers. and low-income households.“We support the monetary easing and liquidity and regulatory measures for the financial sector and borrowers that have taken place.

“We believe more fiscal stimulus is warranted, especially spending on health, food and income support for vulnerable households and business support,” Rice said, responding to questions about the massive contraction the Indian economy has experienced in the past. last quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More about Covid-19

In the short term, a well-communicated and credible detailed medium-term fiscal consolidation plan is also important, along with increased fiscal transparency, the IMF spokesperson said.

“We hope this will help boost market confidence, thereby helping to lower the cost of borrowing, as well as helping the overall economy,” he said.

Noting that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is significant in India on development and poverty, Rice said that given the unprecedented impact, the immediate priority should be a coordinated political response to combat the virus.

After the US, India has the second highest number of people infected with coronavirus with more than 4.2 million positive cases. The United States has the highest number with 6.4 million cases and 193,250 deaths.

More than 70,000 Indians have died due to the coronavirus as it has had an unprecedented impact on the Indian economy.

The preliminary GDP estimate for 2020, India’s second-quarter performance, was weaker than expected, around 23% yoy, reflecting the severe impact of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns.

“The contraction and economic activity reflected a broad base of weakness in industries and services, with the construction, manufacturing, hotels and transportation sectors suffering the most,” Rice said.

In its latest update of the World Economic Outlook, the IMF projected growth for India of minus 4.5% and 6% for fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively, it said.

“The short-term growth prospects continue to be clouded by the national and international slowdown and the uncertainties of the pandemic with significant downside risks. Of course this is true, not just for India but for most countries, ”he said, adding that the IMF would review India’s growth projections during the next World Economic Outlook release on the sidelines of the annual meeting. from the IMF in October.