MG Gloster: MG Gloster on the way, plans a disruptive attack on premium SUV

NEW DELHI: Hector hit the market 15 months ago, with MG Motor India aiming to cash in on the SUV fever. Thanks to connected features, spacious interiors, and smart looks, the SAIC-backed company could get a healthy average of 2,000 to 3,500 units a month. Subsequently, the electric ZS EV and the 6-seater Hector Plus were introduced.The first three products were in sync with market demand. SAIC, China’s largest automaker with a presence in India through its wholly-owned British subsidiary MG Motors, is now preparing to venture into a premium SUV with the Gloster. With the launch due to this Diwali, MG Gloster aims to make a target in the premium off-road zone, which was left empty by the discontinuation of the Toyota Land Cruiser brand.

At first, that’s not bad. On paper, Gloster has the element to go all the way. Under the hood, the MG Gloster will be powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine, while it will be mated to an advanced 8-speed automatic transmission. Land Cruiser Prado, on the other hand, was discontinued prior to the BS6 issue. In its latest update, on display at Auto Expo 2018, Land Cruiser Prado sported a 3.0-liter D-4D diesel engine with an intercooled turbocharger.

MG Motor India is undoubtedly wary of the mighty challenge: the Land Cruiser legacy. Land Cruiser, a world-renowned Toyota off-road vehicle, produced 173 hp and 410 Nm. On paper, the MG Gloster’s twin-turbo is good enough for 218PS & 480Nm with a 4WD (terrain selection). Toyota Kirloskar Motor is reportedly likely to revive the Land Cruiser brand.

With the volume under the hood, Gloster also has a lot going for it in terms of design. Measuring just 5 meters in length, Gloster will feature a hexagonal grille with three chrome slabs, stylish projection headlights and fog lights. Widened wheel arches run down the sides as the Gloster sits on 19-inch machine-cut wheels. The rear of the 6-seater SUV is the most spectacular, thanks to the “GLOSTER” badge on the block and chrome-laden double-ended twin exhausts.

In terms of dimension (4,985mm X 1,926mm X 1,872mm), the Gloster would appear larger than the Toyota Fortuner and as massive as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. With an expected price of around Rs 40 lakh – 50 lakh (ex-showroom), MG Motor India would leave no stones unturned to fight German rivals.

Along with the automatic parking assist feature, Gloster, which is touted as India’s first premium autonomous SUV (Tier 1), will offer adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking. , blind spot detection and fatigue reminder system. Safety features, again on paper, raise the bar for the Gloster to top-of-the-line SUVs for German automakers.

For the comfort of the occupants, Gloster will be equipped with 64-color ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen, a 12-speaker system and an 8-inch driver’s display. Gloster will come in a 6-seat configuration with captain’s seats in the middle row, which will feature diamond stitching. A panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control and ventilated front seats (heated only) will also increase comfort inside the cabin.

Like Hector, the Gloster will also provide MG’s iSMART technology, which will guarantee OTA updates. While Hector sported an M2M embedded SIM which is Internet Protocol version 6 (IPV6 ready) for 5G, the Gloster can display a 5G ready SIM.

MG Gloster was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 and according to Rajeev Chaba, director of MG Motor India, the SUV will be a low-volume game (4,000-5,000 units / year), however, it will help strengthen the brand’s position in general.