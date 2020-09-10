India Top Headlines

Jane Fraser will be the first woman to run a large Wall Street bank

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s most durable glass ceiling is about to shatter. Citigroup, the third-largest bank in the United States, said Thursday that Jane Fraser will become its chief executive in February.

Fraser, the bank’s president and head of its global consumer banking business, will succeed Michael Corbat, who has served as chief executive officer since 2012. Fraser was named the bank’s next leader last year when he was promoted to his role. current.

“It’s frustrating that this moment has taken so long to come,” said Rob Blackwell, director of content for Promontory Interfinancial Network, which serves banks. “This is a great moment.”

Fraser, 53, will join a very small group of female leaders at major corporations. There are only 31 women among the CEOs of the 500 companies that make up the S&P 500 stock index, according to advocacy group Catalyst.

It will not have female counterparts among the 10 largest banks in the United States. At a House of Representatives financial services committee hearing last April, a lawmaker asked Corbat and six of his peers, from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon and State Street, raise their hands if they thought a woman or person of color would succeed them. Neither did.

There are few women in the highest positions in financial companies. Ana Botín is the executive president of Banco Santander de España, a position she has held since 2014 after the death of her father, Emilio. Another woman, Beth Mooney, took over the top job at Cleveland-based KeyCorp, one of the 20 largest banks in the United States, nearly 10 years ago, said Blackwell, a former editor at American Banker, a trade newspaper. But there was little indication that women were making similar gains at the country’s most powerful financial firms, most of which are based in New York, she said.

Fraser’s promotion, where she will oversee a bank with $ 1.96 trillion in assets, immediately received praise from other powerful women on Wall Street. Bank of America Chief Operating Officer Cathy Bessant, who was seen as a top candidate to take over as CEO of Wells Fargo when the bank sought a new leader last year, praised the announcement in a Twitter post. Thursday.

“Good news for the company and for women around the world,” she wrote.

Citi’s decision to elevate Fraser is likely to draw attention to succession plans at other Wall Street firms. JPMorgan Chase has already reorganized its leadership ranks to place two women, Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak, among potential candidates to succeed its president and CEO, Jamie Dimon.

Fraser has overseen several of Citi’s businesses, serving as CEO of its private bank, its Latin America region, and its U.S. consumer and commercial banking and mortgage business.He previously worked at Goldman Sachs and McKinsey & Company joining Citi in 2004.

“We believe Jane is the right person to build on Mike’s track record and take Citi to the next level,” said John C. Dugan, president of Citi, in a statement. “She has extensive experience in our business lines and regions, and we have a lot of confidence in her.”

Fraser is taking the helm of a bank that has been trying to maintain its position as a global financial institution in the face of the Trump administration’s trade wars and the coronavirus pandemic. While Fraser has overseen a wide variety of Citi operations, he will now take on a broader role as the public face of the company, with responsibilities ranging from speaking to Wall Street analysts about the future of Citi to testifying before Congress.

“It’s an unknown entity on the street,” Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo wrote in a note to investors on Thursday. “For that reason, it’s unclear if she has what it takes to lead such a company, and if Citi should have looked abroad.”

Mayo added in an interview Thursday that Fraser “has a very impressive resume, and Citigroup recognized it. She got this role on her merits and not just because she is a woman.”

Corbat, 60, will be leaving Citi after an eight-year term that began with the sudden resignation of his predecessor, Vikram S. Pandit, amid a revolt from his board of directors. Under his leadership, the bank sought to rebuild after the 2008 global financial crisis. In its statement, Citi noted that its net income during Corbat’s tenure grew to nearly $ 20 billion last year, from $ 7 billion in 2012. .

