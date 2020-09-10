India Top Headlines

‘It is important to defuse the LAC crisis through dialogue’ | India News

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the induction of the first 5 Rafales at Ambala on Thursday, French Defense Minister Florence Parly tells Rajat Pandit that India and France are further consolidating their Indo-Pacific partnership

How does France see the military confrontation between India and China?

• We are following you closely. I was saddened to learn of the death of 20 Indian soldiers on June 15. I wrote to my counterpart Rajnath Singh to express my condolences to the military. It is important that reduction and withdrawal be achieved through dialogue, in full respect of international law and, in particular, the non-use or threat of force. No country can use the fait accompli policy. We know that the Indian government is determined to follow this path in favor of regional peace and stability.

Could you tell us about the prospects for the India-France strategic partnership?

• Our strategic partnership dates back to 1998, but the proof of our bond and mutual trust has been particularly evident in recent months. Take Covid-19. We help each other during the worst of the epidemic, including through the provision of medical assistance by the French Air Force and an aid of 200 million euros from the AFD (French Development Agency). Indo-French friendship is also about being together in tough times.

President Macron and Prime Minister Modi have decided to deepen and broaden our strategic partnership. As two maritime nations and neighbors to the Indian Ocean, we will continue to work for an Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, prosperous and where international law is respected. I definitely welcome India’s election to the United Nations Security Council from 2021.

Has India raised the possibility of ordering more Rafale fighters?

• Rafale is typical of the quality of the strategic partnership. France is a reliable partner and all 36 Rafales will be delivered in 2022. Looking ahead, I hope that we can agree on an additional order for Rafales.

How are India and France cooperating on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific?

• President Macron’s visit to India in March 2018 and Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in August 2019 established and consolidated the joint vision for the Indo-Pacific. My job, with Minister Rajnath Singh, is to execute it through concrete military cooperation. We share maritime surveillance data. Our joint naval exercises are becoming more complex and ambitious. Our navies are more interoperable and we organized our first joint patrol in the southwestern Indian Ocean earlier this year.

