For the first time since 1984, the Center allows Golden Temple to accept donations from devotees living abroad | India News

AMRITSAR: After a period of over three and a half decades, followers of Sikhism based outside of India will now be able to credit donations or ‘daswandh’ (one-tenth of income) directly to a dedicated Golden Temple account after that the Union government register the holy body under the Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act, (FCRA) 2010.

“After 1984, the overseas-based Sangat was unable to directly send donations to the Golden Temple account, but now, after receiving the FCRA 2010 registration, they will be able to fulfill their religious aspirations at the best of their ability.” SGPC President Gobind Singh Longowal said here Thursday.

Golden Temple management applied for registration under FCRA 2010 on May 27, 2020.

Longowal said that after 1984, overseas-based Sangat had to find alternatives to send donations or daswandh to Golden Temple.

“Many devotees used to send donations for langar, propagation of Sikhism or social work through their relatives or friends who were visiting Amritsar, but now they will be able to do so as they please from their respective countries,” he said.

In reaction to the FCRA registration, Interior Minister Amit shah tweeted: “Sri Darbar Sahib’s divinity gives us strength. For decades, the Sangat around the world could not serve there. The Modi government’s decision to allow the Sri Harmandir Sahib to FCRA deepens the Seva connection between the global Sangat and the Sri Darbar Sahib. A blessed moment! ”

Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: “Service to humanity is a fundamental pillar of Sikhism. Deeply grateful to PM @narendramodi ji and HM @AmitShahJi for allowing Sikh Sangat from around the world to contribute to Sewa in Sri Darbar Sahib through FCRA. The request was received on May 27. Authorization issued on September 9, 2020 ”.

With registration under the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA) of 2010, the SSPC is hopeful for a greater flow of foreign donations that could be used for the spread of Sikhism and the welfare of humanity.

SGPC Senior Vice President Rajinder Singh Mehta said: “More donations will also help us spend more on the spread of the Sikh religion and help people in need, especially during natural calamities, etc.,” he said.

