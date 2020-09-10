FACT CHECK: This mosque in the middle of a road is from MP and not from Mumbai

India Top Headlines

CLAIM

Angry that BMC razed actor Kangana Ranaut’s office, many social media users are sharing photos of ‘illegally constructed’ structures lamenting the lack of action against him.One such Facebook user, ‘Virat Hindu’, posted an image of a mosque located right in the middle of the street to claim that there were more than 200 illegal mosques in Mumbai.“There are thousands of Islamic shrines right in the middle of a road, but BMC only found the illegally built Kangana office,” the user wrote.

The same image of the mosque was also shared on Twitter by users who claimed that it was located in Bandra of Mumbai.

This mosque built on the road in Bandra is not Gerakanuni ?? 😡 ask India @ rautsanjay61 @OfficeofUT @ CMOMaharashtra… https://t.co/h4ZtKK2Ymk – Vipul Desai (Hindu) # Management Committee (@ VipulRabari19) 1599703217000

TRUE

This mosque is located in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh (MP).

VERIFICATION AND METHODOLOGY

Using reverse image search, we find the same photo taken by a portal called ‘Job Vacancy’. The portal identified the location of the mosque as Katra Bazaar in the city of Sagar de MP.

Following the example of this, we used the keywords ‘Katra Bazaar Sagar mosque’ and found an image of Jama Masjid in Katra Bazaar, Sagar published by Just Dial.

This image was taken from the front angle as opposed to the drone angle for the image posted above. We compared both images and found many similarities.

Thereafter, we searched for “Jama Masjid Katra Bazaar” on Google maps and found that the mosque structure was the same as the mosque structure published above in the claim.

VERDICT

Times Fact Check has discovered that MP’s image of a Sagar mosque falsely masquerades as Mumbai Bandra. In fact, the mosque is located right in the middle of a street in the city of Sagar, but it is not from Mumbai.