CSK has experience and quality, I think we have a great opportunity: Shane Watson | Cricket news

DUBAI: The experience and quality of the seasoned Chennai Super Kings players should help the team in the next IPL despite a turbulent backlog caused by 13 cases of Covid-19 in the contingent, veteran and versatile Shane Watson feels.CSK’s unit was rocked by 13 cases of the dreaded disease just weeks before the start of the tournament on September 19, and the roster also included two players.This resulted in an extended quarantine period and a delayed start to their outdoor training session.

“Having an experienced team means that your players better understand how they can make their skills run under the pressure of the first game,” Watson said on Nabeel Hashmi’s YouTube show.

Hashmi is the head of player acquisitions at Quetta Gladiators, Watson’s team in the Pakistan Super League.

The former all-rounder added: “That’s why we think we have a great chance to have a great year because of the quality of the players and the experience we have.

“We have a better chance of not making a lot of mistakes trying to catch up as quickly as possible.”

As one of the top freelancers in the T20 leagues, Watson has been playing around the world for the past few seasons, and he relies on that experience to shine in his next assignment.

“I’ve been playing T20 tournaments on and off for the past four years,” he said.

“I have more understanding (now), but it’s still challenging to improve your skills.”

Watson also praised CSK’s “world-class” leadership group for supporting him through a bumpy past season.

“The 2018 season was one of my best seasons, it wasn’t just the final (where Watson had a century of victories).

“But last year CSK certainly stood with me through thick and thin. In every other team I’ve been on, I may have missed a couple of games before getting the runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Only them supporting me, knowing that my next good innings were right around the corner, (it was amazing). Only the world class leaders will really stick around and have the confidence to do that, given the caliber of the players we have. ”

Watson called it a great apprenticeship.