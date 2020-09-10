India Top Headlines

Cong ready to join with LF in Bengal, defeat communalism with secular ideals: Adhir | India News

CALCUTTA: Newly appointed West Bengal Congress Speaker Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday that his party is ready to forge an electoral alliance with the CPI (M)-led Left Front in the state to fight a “spirited battle. “against the TMC and the BJP in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Chowdhury, who is also the congressional leader in the Lok Sabha, further said that the struggle was mainly between secularism and communalism.

“The secular ideals of Congress will eventually defeat the communal rhetoric of the BJP and TMC. Congress, in alliance with the left-wing parties, wants to wage an energetic battle against the misgovernance of the TMC,” he told a press meeting. , the first after assuming the position of chairman of the West Bengal Pradesh Congressional Committee (WBPCC).

Chowdhury had previously served as head of the WBPCC from 2014 to 2018. Under his leadership, the party had joined the Left Front and fought in the 2016 state elections.

However, during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the proposed Congress-CPI (M) alliance fell apart after both parties failed to reach an agreement on the allocation of seats.

“Once again, I have been given the responsibility of state unity before the Assembly elections. We never wanted to lose political and electoral understanding with the CPI (M) and other left-wing parties, but after the last elections, the CPI (M) may have felt that it did not get the desired results by allying with Congress.

“This could be one of the reasons why the left decided to act alone in the post-2016 elections. However, Congress never thought about it,” Chowdhury said.

The congressional leader said he would do his best to strengthen the organization in the state.

“Once the coronavirus crisis is over, Congress will resume its fight against the mismanagement of the TMC government in West Bengal,” said the five-time MP from Lok Sabha.

He urged the defectors, who have joined the opposition camps, to return to the party.

“I am calling (the defectors) to come back to their big game. We will give them all due respect,” Chowdhury added.

