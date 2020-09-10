comedian-vadivel-balaji-dies-of-a-heart-attack-at-age-45

India Top Headlines

Popular actor Vadivel Balaji, known for his mimicry and imitation of the body language of the famous comedian Vadivelu, passed away this morning at the Chennai government hospital. The 45-year-old comedian is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Reports indicate that Vadivel Balaji was admitted to a people’s hospital in Chennai after suffering a heart attack.

The comedian was apparently paralyzed after the attack and had been under treatment for the past 15 days. After not being able to handle expenses at that hospital, he is said to have moved to a couple of other hospitals and finally to the Government hospital this morning. Unfortunately, efforts to save him proved futile and he passed away this morning.





Interestingly, Vadivel Balaji was filming for Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai 2 until a couple of weeks ago and was apparently removed from the show as well. He first rose to fame through Vijay TV’s Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru and was part of the Vijay TV comedy team. He also acted in some movies and the roles were similar to what Vadivelu would do in his movies.

Although he made his television debut with ‘Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru’, he became popular with the game show ‘Adhu Idhu Edhu’ hosted by Sivakarthikeyan. He was part of the ‘Siricha Pochu’ in the team, trying to make the guests laugh in that particular round. It was known to make guests laugh on its own, while the rest of the participants mostly worked in pairs or teams to make the guest laugh.

In fact, Vadivel Balaji had gotten close to Sivakarthikeyan during the show. Director Nelson, who was the screenwriter for the popular television channel, made his directorial debut with the Nayanthara star ‘Kolamavu Kokila’ and had given Vadivel Balaji a role in the film.

