India Top Headlines

Citigroup Names Jane Fraser First Female CEO

NEW YORK: Citigroup named Jane Fraser as its next chief executive officer Thursday, choosing a woman to head a giant Wall Street bank for the first time.

She will take over the top job in February, replacing Michael Corbat, who will be retiring.

Fraser, who has served as president and CEO of global consumer banking since 2019, will join the board of directors immediately, the bank said. He has held previous positions for Citi in Latin America and in investment banking.

“I am honored by the Board’s decision and grateful to Mike for his leadership and support,” Fraser said in a statement.

“Our balance sheet is strong and our commitment to serving our customers and communities is even stronger. I will do everything I can to make all of our shareholders proud of our firm as we continue to build a better bank and improve our returns.”

The move comes as Citi shifts to a more challenging operating environment, as large banks set aside billions of dollars to prepare for bad loans due to the coronavirus.

Other women have become CEOs of large financial companies or related industries, such as Abigail Johnson at Fidelity Investments and Julie Sweet at Accenture. But by taking the helm of America’s fourth-largest bank by assets, Fraser joins a group of Wall Street CEOs that until now has been run exclusively by white men.

Her appointment to the top position had been telegraphed since her previous promotion in October 2019 to president and chief executive officer of global consumer banking. Senior women at JPMorgan Chase are also in line to potentially take the top job to succeed Jamie Dimon, who is expected to retire in the next few years.

Corporate America is also under scrutiny for the negligible number of black leaders in the wake of the massive racial justice protests this year.

After stumbling heavily during the subprime crisis, Citigroup bounced back in the decade that followed after the 2008 financial crisis.

From 2012 to 2019, the banking giant saw an increase in net income from $ 7 billion to $ 20 billion, Corbat said in the press release.

“We went from returning almost no equity to returning nearly $ 80 billion in equity to our shareholders over the past six years,” he said.

The improvement coincided with a post-2008 US economic expansion that ended abruptly with the coronavirus outbreak.

In the most recent quarter, Citigroup added $ 5.6 billion in loan loss reserves, a factor in a 73 percent drop in earnings to $ 1.3 billion. Big banks are also looking at a prolonged period of low interest rates, putting a brake on another source of profit.

“The pandemic has control over the economy and it does not seem likely that it will ease until vaccines are widely available,” Corbat said in a conference call with analysts.

Scottish-born Fraser joined Citi in 2004 after holding previous positions at Goldman Sachs and McKinsey & Company. She has spoken openly about being a working mom in finance, recounting in 2016 how she worked part-time at McKinsey.

Having children “humanized me,” Fraser said at the 2016 presentation at the Americas Society. “There is nothing like having children to help you understand what your priorities are.”

Fraser also recounted her sometimes unorthodox career moves, such as her departure as head of the private bank in London in 2013 to oversee a turnaround in the mortgage business in St. Louis, Missouri, in the midwestern United States.

“Everyone thought I was completely crazy,” he said. “I knew I was going to grow up. I knew I was going to learn a completely different skill set.”

Citigroup shares were flat at $ 51.41 in morning trading.

Reference page