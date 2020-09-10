India Top Headlines

American spacecraft named after Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla

WASHINGTON: An American commercial cargo spacecraft bound for the International Space Station is named after fallen NASA astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-born woman to enter space, for her key contributions to manned spaceflight.

Northrop Grumman, an American global defense and aerospace technology company, announced that its next Cygnus capsule will be named “SS Kalpana Chawla”, in memory of the mission specialist who died with his six crewmates aboard the space shuttle Columbia in 2003.

“Today we honor Kalpana Chawla, who made history at @NASA as the first female astronaut of Indian descent. Her contributions to manned spaceflight have had a lasting impact,” the company tweeted on Wednesday.

“Northrop Grumman is proud to name the NG-14 Cygnus spacecraft after former astronaut Kalpana Chawla. It is the company’s tradition to name each Cygnus after an individual who has played a pivotal role in human space flight,” he said. the company on its website.

“Chawla was selected in honor of her prominent place in history as the first woman of Indian descent to go into space,” she said.

“While Chawla made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the space program, his legacy lives on through his fellow astronauts and those he has inspired to follow in his footsteps,” he said.

“His final research on board Columbia helped us understand the health and safety of astronauts during space flight. Northrop Grumman is proud to celebrate the life of Kalpana Chawla and her dream of flying through the air and in space.” said.

The SS Kalpana Chawla capsule is scheduled to launch on the NG-14 mission atop a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on September 29. The spacecraft will arrive and be attached to the space station two days later.

For the NG-14 mission, the Cygnus spacecraft will deliver approximately 3,629 kg of payload to the space station.

Chawla was born in Karnal, Haryana on March 17, 1962. He received a Bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Punjab Engineering College in India in 1982.

Chawla later moved to the United States to continue his graduate education; in 1984 she received a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas and a doctorate. in aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado in 1988.

She held commercial pilot licenses for single and multi-engine aircraft, seaplanes, and gliders, and was also a certified flight instructor.

Chawla began her career at NASA in 1988 as a motorized lift computational fluid dynamics researcher at the Ames Research Center in California.

His work concentrated on the simulation of complex airflows encountered by aircraft flying in “ground effect”.

In 1993, Chawla joined Overset Methods Inc. as a vice president and researcher in aerodynamics.

After becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in April 1991, Chawla applied for the NASA Astronaut Corps. She was selected in December 1994 and reported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston in 1995 as an astronaut candidate in Group 15.

In November 1996, Chawla was assigned as a mission specialist on STS-87 aboard the space shuttle Columbia, becoming the first woman of Indian descent to fly into space.

Chawla’s second spaceflight experience occurred in 2001 when she was selected for the STS-107 crew. The flight was devoted to science and research, with approximately 80 experiments completed.

Chawla lost his life during mission STS-107 when the space shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon re-entering Earth’s atmosphere.

Times of India