Alert throughout LoC after ISI uses drones to launch weapons for terrorists | India News

SRINAGAR: A quadcopter used by the Pakistani spy agency ISI in Jammu and Kashmir has required alerting along the Line of Control (LoC) in the valley, as the Army believes it could be used to drop weapons for terrorists.

Speaking with PTI, the general commanding officer of the XV Corps strategically located in Kashmir, Lieutenant General BS Raju said that after an incident “in Peer Panjal”, a reference to the Jammu region in army language, “we have alerted all formations to keep a check on any flying objects seen along the LoC. ”

He said terrorists hiding in the Kashmir Valley have faced an acute shortage of weapons and ammunition and are desperately seeking help from across the border for the same.

In June, BSF had shot down a Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and seven grenades, along the international border in the Kathua district of the Jammu region.

The Chinese-made drone weighed around 17.5kg and had a 5.5kg payload, including a sophisticated American-made M4 semi-automatic carbine and seven Chinese grenades. Four batteries, a radio signal receiver, and two global positioning systems (GPS) were also recovered.

This, according to Gen Raju, is a “new dimension” in decades of Pakistani-sponsored terrorism. “Instructions have been passed on to the forward formations to watch for any flying object coming from the other side of the border (LoC) and hit it hard to bring it down,” he said.

As small drones are difficult to detect, an additional vigilance is kept using all high-tech devices in conjunction with human scrutiny.

There is also strict surveillance of the movement of civilians along the Line of Control, as terrorists may disguise themselves as nomads or herdsmen to pick up a shipment of weapons.

“We have discovered some weapons and ammunition depots in the recent past along the LoC. This is a clear indication that people on the other side of the border are slowly infiltrating, dropping weapons and returning to their platforms. launch on the other side of the border. This may be due to a robust anti-infiltration grill in place. ”

On whether Pakistan is rallying its troops along the LoC in view of increased tension in the Ladakh sector between India and China, Gen Raju said: “We have not noticed any such attempts so far, but let me assure you that we are prepared for any eventuality and ready to give an adequate response “.

