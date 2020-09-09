Unnao case: CBI wants 1 IAS, 3 IPS officers punished | India News
LUCK: The CBI, which investigated the 2017 Unnao rape case in which UP’s then-Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted and imprisoned for life, now recommended action against an IAS official and three IPS officials who had been assigned to the district.
The CBI has stated that these officers, including a former DM from Unnao and two SPs, ignored the matter when informed by the survivor. She was raped in June 2017 by Sengar, her brother and his henchmen, but initially only one FIR was presented for kidnapping, Pathikrit Chakraborty reports.
CBI sent the names of the officers to UP in the last week of February
The four officers include IAS Officer from the 2009 batch Aditi Singh, who was DM for Unnao from January 24, 2017 to October 26, 2017. She is currently assigned as DM in Hapur. Action was also recommended against 2006 Manipur cadre IPS officer Pushpanjali Devi, who served as Unnao SP from October 27 to April 30, 2018. She is now assigned as DIG-GRP, Lucknow.
The CBI also recommended that action be taken against the group’s 2009 IPS officer, Neha Pandey, who was Unnao SP from February 2, 2016 to October 26, 2017. Pandey is now in the Intelligence Office delegation . The third officer is Ashtabhuja Singh, who was later posted to Unnao as an additional police superintendent and is currently the commander of the 12th PAC battalion, Ambedkarnagar. They gave him the IPS rank last year.
The CBI had sent the names of these officers to the UP government in the last week of February but, according to Interior Ministry officials, no specific charges were mentioned, so it forwarded the list. An Interior Department official told TOI that the recommendation sent by the CBI is under consideration and that the government will take appropriate action in time. DGP headquarters also had a similar opinion.
The CBI has stated that these officers, including a former DM from Unnao and two SPs, ignored the matter when informed by the survivor. She was raped in June 2017 by Sengar, her brother and his henchmen, but initially only one FIR was presented for kidnapping, Pathikrit Chakraborty reports.
CBI sent the names of the officers to UP in the last week of February
The four officers include IAS Officer from the 2009 batch Aditi Singh, who was DM for Unnao from January 24, 2017 to October 26, 2017. She is currently assigned as DM in Hapur. Action was also recommended against 2006 Manipur cadre IPS officer Pushpanjali Devi, who served as Unnao SP from October 27 to April 30, 2018. She is now assigned as DIG-GRP, Lucknow.
The CBI also recommended that action be taken against the group’s 2009 IPS officer, Neha Pandey, who was Unnao SP from February 2, 2016 to October 26, 2017. Pandey is now in the Intelligence Office delegation . The third officer is Ashtabhuja Singh, who was later posted to Unnao as an additional police superintendent and is currently the commander of the 12th PAC battalion, Ambedkarnagar. They gave him the IPS rank last year.
The CBI had sent the names of these officers to the UP government in the last week of February but, according to Interior Ministry officials, no specific charges were mentioned, so it forwarded the list. An Interior Department official told TOI that the recommendation sent by the CBI is under consideration and that the government will take appropriate action in time. DGP headquarters also had a similar opinion.