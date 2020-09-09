India Top Headlines

United will begin daily flight Delhi-Chicago this winter, Bengaluru-San Francisco next spring

NEW DELHI: United has overtaken American Airlines in launching the first nonstop flight between South India and the U.S. The airline announced on Wednesday two new routes to India – a daily between Chicago and Delhi starting in December; and San Francisco (SFO) and Bengaluru as of spring 2021 (that is, between March 20 and June 21).

American Airlines was going to start a non-stop Bengaluru-Seattle starting this winter, but due to the pandemic it has been postponed for a year.

“United has served India with a direct service for 15 years and is now building on its existing service to Delhi and Mumbai with two new routes. Beginning in December 2020, United will introduce a new nonstop service between Chicago and Delhi and, for the first time, United customers will be able to travel nonstop between San Francisco and Bengaluru beginning in spring 2021, ”United said in a release.

Before the pandemic, United had a newspaper on the Newark-Delhi and Newark-Mumbai routes. His OFS-Delhi was to be daily in winter and three times a week in summer. United is now operating some flights under the air bubble that India has created with the United States.

“Chicago has the second-highest population of Indian-Americans in the US, and customers from more than 130 cities in the US can connect to United through O’Hare International Airport. The San Francisco to Bengaluru service connects two international technology hubs, expanding United’s west coast service to India, which also includes San Francisco to New Delhi, ”United said Wednesday. United Airlines will offer more nonstop service to India than any other American airline.

“Now is the right time to take a bold step in the evolution of our global network to help our clients reconnect with friends, family and colleagues around the world. These new nonstop routes provide shorter travel times and convenient one-stop connections from all over the United States, demonstrating United’s forward-thinking and continuous innovative approach to rebuilding our network to meet the travel needs of our customers, ”said Patrick Quayle, United Vice President. international network and alliances.

American Airlines had postponed the launch of its SFO-Bengaluru service this April for next winter.

“Like almost all airlines, American is having to make drastic changes to its flight schedule as customer demand has evaporated. Unfortunately, this affects our plans to launch several new routes and existing summer season services. As a result, we will delay the launch of new routes, including service from Seattle to Bangalore, until 2021 (will start) during the winter of 2021, ”American Airlines said in a statement in April.

Among Indian airlines, Air India is the only one that flies nonstop to US destinations such as New York, Newark, Washington, Chicago and SFO.

