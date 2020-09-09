TV Buying Guide: Simplified LED, LCD, OLED and QLED – Latest News

India Top Headlines

Buying a new TV can be really confusing in India as all brands claim to offer the best LEDs on the market in all price ranges. It can be difficult to understand the terms LED, LCD, OLED and QLED. And if you trust the merchant to understand the difference between these jargons, they will most likely end up more confused. So, here are the basic differences between these display terms.

LCD and OLED

Simply speaking, there are two types of TVs you can buy in 2020: LCD and OLED. LCD TVs are affordable, while OLED TVs are the most expensive. So TVs under Rs 1 lakh are mostly LCD. So what is LED?

The affordable LED TVs that you can watch are mostly LED-LCDs. This means that there are LEDs behind the screen that can be individually lit or dimmed. Most mid-range TVs come with full-array backlights, especially the models that have Ultra HD resolution. Now the full-array LED-backlit TV does the job, but the problem is, these TVs can’t portray darker scenes and shadows properly. Since it is backlit, pixels can never turn completely black.

If your TV model does not have a full matrix panel, it most likely has edge lighting or direct lighting. Now the direct rays are of the lowest quality. There is no local dimming with shallow depth and everything looks grayish. Edge lighting, on the other hand, is where the LEDs are placed on the sides. It offers better attenuation than direct LED panels, but not as good as full matrix panels.

If you’re looking for a budget TV, try going for a full-matrix LED panel for better contrast and colors.

Quantum dots vs QLED vs OLED

After LED-LCD, another LCD screen technology is quantum dots. It offers a wide color gamut and is brighter. Quantum dots help better color reproduction and also deliver deeper blacks. However, don’t confuse quantum dots with QLED. QLED TV can be called simply LED backlight with quantum dot LCD TVs. And this is not the same OLED. In fact, QLED is between LCD and OLED. OLED TVs offer the deepest blacks and the best contrast.

OLED TVs offer pixel level lighting control and there is a layer of organic LEDs that deliver the best colors and more importantly a contrast ratio.

