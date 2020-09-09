India Top Headlines

The blockade is not an attack on the coronavirus, but on the poor: Rahul | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi said Wednesday that the lockdown was not an attack on the coronavirus but on poor people and proved to be a “death sentence” for the unorganized sector as it “finished” jobs and small companies.

Everyone should oppose the attack, he said.

“The blockade was not an attack on the corona. The blockade was an attack on the poor of India. It was an attack on the future of our youth,” Gandhi said in a series of videos on the blockade caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The closure was an attack on workers, farmers and small businesses. It was an attack on our disorganized sector. We have to understand this. We all have to face this attack,” he said.

“All that was done in the name of Corona was the third attack on the disorganized sector,” he also said.

This is the fourth part of the series of videos launched by the former president of Congress on the economy and the blockade.

“The sudden lockdown turned out to be a death sentence for the unorganized class. The promise was to finish Corona in 21 days, but instead it ended millions of jobs and small industries. Watch this video to learn about the anti-‘disaster plan’. Modi Ji people, “he said in a Hindi tweet along with the video that was shared on his social media platforms.

The former head of Congress said that the poor, who work in small and medium-sized enterprises, are daily wage earners and eat with what they earn every day.

“When he announced an unannounced shutdown, he launched an attack on them,” he said.

Gandhi said the prime minister said the fight will last 21 days, but broke the backbone of the disorganized sector in 21 days.

When it was time to open after closing, the congressional party told the government multiple times that helping the poor is essential, he said, noting that a scheme like NYAY should have been in place and the money deposited directly into their bank accounts. “But they didn’t.”

“We suggest that for small and medium-sized companies a package should be prepared. They need to be saved. Without this money they will not be able to survive, but the government did nothing,” said the congressional leader.

“Instead, the government waived taxes worth billions of millions of the richest 15 to 20 people,” he charged.

The congressional leader has been attacking the government for its handling of the COVID-19 situation and has alleged that the shutdown was a failure as it did not have the desired effect.

