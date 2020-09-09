Sourav Ganguly departs for Dubai to take stock of IPL preparations | Cricket news

Sports

NEW DELHI: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly departed for Dubai on Wednesday to oversee the preparations for a biosecure IPL beginning September 19.The defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the T20 event, which has moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in India.

“My first flight in 6 months to Dubai for IPL … crazy life changes,” Ganguly posted on his Instagram account with a picture of him wearing a mask and face shield, part of the standard operating procedure while flying in between. of the pandemic. .

BCCI was able to create a window for the IPL following the postponement of the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October-November.

The Board would have faced a loss of revenue of Rs 4 billion if the tournament, which generally takes place in April-May, had not been cleared.

IPL President Brijesh Patel is among the other key officials already in Dubai.

The tournament, despite its strict health and safety measures, has already endured cases of contingent members testing positive for the dreaded virus.

Chennai Super Kings has been hit the hardest with 13 of its members, including two players, in quarantine after testing positive.

Fans will not be able to enter the stadiums when the league begins, but some spectators could be approved in the later stages of the tournament after a review of the COVID-19 situation.

The event will be played in three locations: Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.