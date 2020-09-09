India Top Headlines

Sharad Pawar: Kangana Ranaut’s statements are being given undue importance | India News

MUMBAI: Undue importance is being given to statements made by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday, without naming her.

He said that people don’t take his comments seriously.

The former Union minister also said he did not take seriously the threatening calls he received earlier this week.

Ranaut entered the controversy after he recently compared Mumbai to Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said he feared the city’s police more than the “movie mafia.”

“We are giving undue importance to those who make such statements. We will have to see what influence such statements have on people in general,” Pawar told reporters.

“In my opinion, people don’t take (such statements) seriously,” said the veteran leader.

Pawar said the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai have “years of experience” of how the state and city police work.

“They (people) know the performance of the police. And for that reason, we should not pay attention to what one says,” he added.

When asked about the threatening calls he received, Pawar said: “I have just been given the log of the threat calls I received and where they were made from.

“I have also received calls in the past. We do not take it seriously,” added the leader.

