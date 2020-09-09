Ruhii Singh to star in action-thriller web series ‘Bang Baang’

India Top Headlines

Recently, a trailer for a highly anticipated web seriesit was released and everyone can’t stop talking about it. The web series involves mystery, suspense, and lots of action.

The show’s creators revealed the fantastic cast of the biggest action thriller of the year. Former beauty queen and actress

Ruhii singh he’s all set to rule the screen once more with the opposite lead actor

Faisal Shaikh also popularly known as Faisu.

Speaking about the web series, Ruhii says: “I am very happy to have been chosen for one of Ekta Kapoor’s most ambitious projects. Being a complete outsider, I am very honored to be selected for my hard work and talent. I always loved martial arts and I am trained in Kung Fu, so I always wanted the opportunity to show this side to my fans. I am very sure that I will do my best and prepare myself in the best possible way for this position ”.

The show’s teaser promises action-packed chemistry between its two leads. The diva who has always stayed connected with her fans through social networks has left no stone unturned to keep them entertained even in the midst of the pandemic.

When the creators of the series shared the first glimpse of the teaser on their social media, the audience was super excited to meet the cast of the biggest action-thriller show. Shortly after the cast reveal, fans went wild when he showed the duo who was recently seen in Salim-Sulaiman’s Maangi Duaein music video. Both Ruhii and Faisal are hugely popular when it comes to Instagram.

The creators of Bang Baang- The Sound of Crime held virtual auditions for the two protagonists of the program. Ruhii Singh, who was a huge fan of the movie ‘Tomb Raider’, was thrilled when she found out that she had been chosen to play the role of her dreams, an on-screen action character.

“Bang Baang” is scheduled to begin filming later this year.

