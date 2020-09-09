Omar Abdullah to vacate Srinagar government accommodation | India News
SRINAGAR: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that he was voluntarily leaving the government accommodation that was provided to him 18 years ago due to the change in rights rules in the Union territory.
Abdullah, who was a member of the Lok Sabha when he was provided with government accommodation in the Gupkar high security area in 2002, posted a letter on his Twitter account that he had written in July this year.
He had informed the concerned administrative secretary of his decision to vacate the Gupkar residence which was first assigned to him in 2002 as a Member of Parliament for Srinagar and then after assuming the post of Prime Minister of the old state from 2009 to 2015.
“My letter to the J&K management. I will be leaving my government accommodation in Srinagar before the end of October. The point to keep in mind is that, contrary to the stories planted in the media last year, I did not receive any eviction notice. and I have decided to do it. of my own free will, “he tweeted.
The vice president of the National Conference said he is looking for suitable accommodation that could take eight to ten weeks in view of the limitations caused by the COVID pandemic.
“As a consequence of the change in the rights of the former J&K CMs a few months ago, I am now in an unauthorized occupation of this accommodation, as no attempt has been made to regularize my assignment for security reasons or for any other reason. reason. This is a situation that is unacceptable to me, “he said.
Abdullah said that he has never held onto any government property to which he was not entitled and that “I have no intention of starting now.”
Former chief ministers of the former Jammu and Kashmir state had the right to government accommodation in Jammu or Srinagar, but the administration withdrew this right earlier this year.
Abdullah, who was a member of the Lok Sabha when he was provided with government accommodation in the Gupkar high security area in 2002, posted a letter on his Twitter account that he had written in July this year.
He had informed the concerned administrative secretary of his decision to vacate the Gupkar residence which was first assigned to him in 2002 as a Member of Parliament for Srinagar and then after assuming the post of Prime Minister of the old state from 2009 to 2015.
“My letter to the J&K management. I will be leaving my government accommodation in Srinagar before the end of October. The point to keep in mind is that, contrary to the stories planted in the media last year, I did not receive any eviction notice. and I have decided to do it. of my own free will, “he tweeted.
The vice president of the National Conference said he is looking for suitable accommodation that could take eight to ten weeks in view of the limitations caused by the COVID pandemic.
“As a consequence of the change in the rights of the former J&K CMs a few months ago, I am now in an unauthorized occupation of this accommodation, as no attempt has been made to regularize my assignment for security reasons or for any other reason. reason. This is a situation that is unacceptable to me, “he said.
Abdullah said that he has never held onto any government property to which he was not entitled and that “I have no intention of starting now.”
Former chief ministers of the former Jammu and Kashmir state had the right to government accommodation in Jammu or Srinagar, but the administration withdrew this right earlier this year.